DOC to regularly take inmates’ temperatures, adjust intake process

The South Dakota Department of Corrections will regularly take prisoners’ temperatures and adjust the intake process to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Anyone with a temperature at 100.4 or above will be referred to Corrections Health for an assessment, the agency said in a May 1 update. Inmates with fever, shortness of breath or a cough are expected to report their symptoms to staff.
The DOC is also "adjusting admission and intake processes to ensure individual assessment, separation and cohorting of new admissions for their first 14 days in the facility."
Spokesman Michael Winder said the inmates' temperatures will be taken at least three times a week and "that new admissions are separate from other inmates to better observe their symptoms for their first 14 days in the facility."
The DOC also shared that inmate workers have made enough cloth masks so that each prisoner has three masks, which are washed in the prisons’ laundry machines. They are also given a mask before being released into the community.
Staff members are required to wear masks at work. Inmate workers are now creating protective gowns for staff. They will be able to make 500 more staff face shields after the Uber Advance Technology Group donated materials to Pheasantland Industries, the workshops inside the prisons.
The DOC has tested 84 inmates and has seen two positive cases as of Thursday evening. The prisoners — one from the Women’s Prison in Pierre and another from the Jameson Annex in Sioux Falls — have both recovered.
Staff have self-reported 47 tests and three workers — two from the Jameson Annex and one from the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls — have tested positive. The worker from the State Penitentiary has recovered.
