DOC to regularly take inmates’ temperatures, adjust intake process

The South Dakota Department of Corrections will regularly take prisoners’ temperatures and adjust the intake process to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone with a temperature at 100.4 or above will be referred to Corrections Health for an assessment, the agency said in a May 1 update. Inmates with fever, shortness of breath or a cough are expected to report their symptoms to staff.

The DOC is also "adjusting admission and intake processes to ensure individual assessment, separation and cohorting of new admissions for their first 14 days in the facility."

Spokesman Michael Winder said the inmates' temperatures will be taken at least three times a week and "that new admissions are separate from other inmates to better observe their symptoms for their first 14 days in the facility."