Doctor offers optimism -- and caution -- as COVID numbers improve

As COVID-19 numbers tick down in the region, Dr. Shankar Kurra acknowledged encouraging signs surrounding the pandemic. He also offered a caution.

“These are definitely encouraging signs that things are getting better,” said Kurra, vice president of medical affairs at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, talking in his office on a recent morning. “The only thing I would point out is that these come in waves … And it’s human behavior that causes waves.”

Kurra said people tend to become more careful when cases rise, and then tend to let up when the situation looks brighter.

On Wednesday, active cases in South Dakota totaled 5,723, according to the South Dakota Department of Health, down from 7,325 at the beginning of the month.

Despite the improving numbers, Kurra said, hospitals are still operating at capacity.

“Across the state, all three (health) systems are completely full,” he said. “At Monument, we are at capacity. We are managing. We still have to provide care not just for COVID patients but for regular folks who also have chronic diseases who need care.”

Kurra said the Rapid City Hospital has approximately 260 patients in an in-patient setting, about 50 of whom are COVID-19 patients. He said the hospital had only three COVID-19 patients in June – a number that peaked in August at more than 100.

“The numbers are going down, but they’re not down to where we were in June, and that’s where we need to get to,” he said.

Kurra reiterated the importance of the vaccination.

“We have a vaccine that works, that’s safe, that’s effective and that prevents hospitalization and death,” he said. “We’re talking about 90% protection for those vaccinated versus those who are not.”

Kurra said about 190 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated.

“They are doing very well,” he said. “So far, the evidence is strong, very clear.”

In South Dakota, 66% of people 12 years old and older have received at least one vaccination, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The three vaccines in circulation are all effective at preventing serious illness and death, Kurra said, even though studies have shown some differences among the vaccines.

“The real story is that all three vaccines are effective at preventing deaths,” he said. “If you got the vaccine – it doesn’t matter which one you got – your risk for death (from COVID-19) is almost negligible.”

Kurra touched upon the recent death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who was fully vaccinated but who died from complications related to COVID-19. Kurra noted that Powell had multiple myeloma, a form of cancer that impeded the vaccine’s effectiveness.

People who have such conditions, Kurra said, along with young children not eligible for the vaccine, are especially dependent upon other people becoming vaccinated.

“These folks are reliant on society acting as a firewall to prevent the disease from getting to them,” he said.

Kurra mentioned recommendations regarding mask-wearing, as well, regardless of vaccination status.

“If you’re indoors and if you’re with a lot of people, then you definitely want to wear a mask because you cannot distance yourself,” he said. “Ventilation is another reason why we recommend wearing a mask indoors.”

Outdoors, he said, no masking is needed unless “you’re in a crowded stadium or a large gathering where it’s difficult to maintain that distance.”

Such facts – particularly about vaccines – are presented frequently, Kurra acknowledged, often from faraway sources who may not harbor the trust of people who have not yet opted to receive the vaccine. And so he described the benefits of face-to-face conversations, noting that he’s been holding in-person sessions about the vaccine, sometimes at the request of employers.

“I’ve had people tell me after the session was done that if only someone had explained this, I would have been more willing to get the vaccine,” he said.

These sorts of close, one-on-one conversations, he said, are often vital for people wondering what the best thing for them to do might be.

“Talk to your doctor, talk to your provider, talk to your pharmacist,” he said.

As Kurra explained the importance of vaccines, and of people protecting each other’s health, he reflected on the larger framework of science.

“Science is a humanistic tradition,” he said. “It’s all meant to alleviate suffering and harm. The only way we can get folks who are still hesitant is to get the message to them that this is actually helpful and will prevent death and disease.”

He stressed, too, that in an atmosphere of deep discord, thoughtful conversation creates the strongest path to conveying knowledge.

“In the end the person receiving the message is another human being,” Kurra said. “It is very important to give them the information and let them decide. You cannot do that in a judgmental manner.”

Kurra said the latest information about COVID-19, including news about potential booster shots, can be found on the website for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.