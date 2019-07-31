A dog died Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle traffic pileup at a busy Rapid City intersection.
A mail truck was waiting behind a Subaru at a red light in the eastbound lane of Omaha Street when its driver had a medical emergency and slammed into the Subaru around 9:55 a.m., according to Brendyn Medina, spokesman for the Rapid City Police Department. The impact pushed both vehicles into the intersection and the Subaru was again hit by a Ford pickup turning left onto Omaha from Cambell Street.
You have free articles remaining.
The drivers of the mail truck and Subaru were taken to the hospital for their injuries and a dog in the Subaru died. Medina said he doesn't know what kind of dog it was or how it died.
The pileup impacted traffic for about 40 minutes. No criminal charges will be filed since the crash was caused by a medical issue.