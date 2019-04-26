{{featured_button_text}}

Six dog teams from four states will help with the continued search this week for the 9-year-old girl who went missing in the Black Hills area nearly three months ago

Serenity Dennard ran away from the Black Hills Children's Home near Rockerville on Feb. 3. 

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office said in a release dog teams are coming from the Northern Black Hills, Wyoming, Montana and Colorado. They plan to search Saturday and Sunday. About 30 people will be involved. 

Each dog will be accompanied by at least three people in order to "scour the area and search for any sign of the missing child," according to the release. 

Serenity is a Caucasian female, 4 foot 7 inches, 96 pounds, with blue eyes and shoulder length dark blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a long sleeved grey shirt with flowers, blue jeans and black snow boots. She was not dressed for the cold weather.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The search changed from a rescue to a recovery effort not long after the girl went missing. The sheriff's office said Serenity likely wouldn't have survived if she was outside in subzero temperatures.

The sheriff's office is also encouraging anyone living in the Rockerville, Foster Gulch and U.S. Highway 16 areas to search their property and outbuildings.

SEE MORE: Photos of previous searches 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.