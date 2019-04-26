ROCKERVILLE | Authorities are bringing in dog teams from four states this weekend as they continue searching for a 9-year-old girl who went missing in the Black Hills area nearly three months ago.
Serenity Dennard ran away from the Black Hills Children's Home on Feb. 3. Numerous searches have been conducted since then.
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office says dog teams are coming from the Northern Black Hills, Wyoming, Montana and Colorado. They plan to search Saturday and Sunday. About 30 people will be involved.
The search changed from a rescue to a recovery effort not long after the girl went missing. The sheriff's office said Serenity likely wouldn't have survived if she was outside in subzero temperatures.
Cisco, a search and rescue dog with the Rapid City Fire Department, takes a break after forming icicle whiskers from the search efforts on Monday.
The Children’s Home Society near Rockerville lacked a sufficient emergency preparedness plan, failed to conduct training or drills for runaways and fell into complacency after previous attempted runaways, according to two government reports.
Bill Colson, executive director of the Children’s Home Society, speaks with Karl Jegeris, chief of the Rapid City Police Department, left, and Kevin Thom, Pennington County Sheriff.
A close-up image of where search and rescue personal have searched for 9-year-old Serenity Dennard. The yellow lines represent people, the hot pink lines represent dogs, and the blue lines represent an airplane.
A map at the Pennington County Sheriff's Office illustrates where search and rescue personal have looked for 9-year-old Serenity Dennard. The orange circle represents a one-mile radius surrounding the Black Hills Children's Home. The yellow lines represent people, the hot pink lines represent dogs, and the blue lines represent an airplane.
Searchers on Tuesday look for Serenity Dennard, a 9-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday morning leaving the Black Hills Children's Home near Rockerville.
Jeromey Smith, a sergeant with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, speaks to searchers Tuesday afternoon who were helping to look for Serenity Dennard, a 9-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday morning leaving the Black Hills Children's Home near Rockerville.
Searchers on Tuesday look for Serenity Dennard, a 9-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday morning leaving the Black Hills Children's Home near Rockerville.
Searchers gather Tuesday afternoon after helping to look for Serenity Dennard, a 9-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday morning leaving the Black Hills Children's Home near Rockerville.
