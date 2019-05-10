Dog teams will continue searching Saturday for a girl who has been missing for more than three months.
Six cadaver dogs from South Dakota and Colorado will help look for 9-year-old Serenity Dennard, who ran away Feb. 3 from a residential youth facility in rural Pennington County, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. They also searched on Friday.
Each dog will be accompanied by at least three people, and 25-30 people will be involved in total. They'll focus on a two-mile radius around the Black Hills Children's Home near Rockerville.
Dennard ran away from the Children's Home around 10:45 a.m. Feb. 3. Staff decided to search for her before calling 911 at 12:26 p.m, a decision criticized by the public and in two reports from regulatory agencies.
People, dogs and aircraft searched for Dennard Feb. 3 through Feb. 5 and then intermittently after that depending on the weather and dog availability. The Pennington County Commission recently approved $73,243.92 in federal funds to help offset the cost of the searches.
Dogs alerted to a cadaver scent during several April recovery searches but it's unclear if the scent is from Serenity Dennard or another person, and exactly where the scent is coming from since it can travel 1 or 2 miles away.
Even with the dogs alerting to a body, the sheriff's office continues to explore all options of where Dennard might be. Deputies and detectives have served six search warrants, interviewed 375 people and followed 115 leads throughout the country with the help of outside agencies.
Serenity is white, 4 foot, 7 inches tall, 96 pounds and has blue eyes and shoulder-length dark blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt with flowers, blue jeans and snow boots. Anyone who knows where Dennard may be should call the sheriff's office at 394-6115.