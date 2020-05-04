Dolan to retire as head coach as RC Central's track & field program

Longtime Rapid City Central track and field coach Dave Dolan will retire at the end of the current school year, Jordan Bauer, activities director at Central High School, said Monday.
Dolan retires after 38 years of coaching track and field, the last 18 as head coach and 20 as an assistant coach prior to that under then-head coach John Houska.
“Coach Dolan has been a great asset to Cobbler activities, Central High School, RCAS and the community of Rapid City,” Bauer said. “We want to sincerely thank Coach Dolan for his leadership of the Cobbler track and field program over nearly four decades and wish him the very best in retirement.”
Under Dolan’s guidance, the Cobblers brought home two state girls’ championships, four state runners-up finishes and six state runner-up finishes on the boys’ side. He has coached several individual and relay team state champions. Numerous Central student-athletes went on to compete in track and field at the collegiate level.
“I am honored to have had the chance to serve the student athletes in Rapid City and Rapid City Central. I would like to thank the outstanding athletes, coaches, administration, secretaries, parents, and school district for this opportunity,” Dolan said. “I would also like to thank my wife Kimberly of 38 years, my two sons and my daughter as well as my parents. I have had an extraordinary supportive and understanding family that allowed me to do what I loved for so long.”
Dolan steps away from the Central track and field program that saw its 2020 season canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the nation. The Cobbler boys team finished seventh at the 2019 state Class AA meet, while the girls finished 11th in what unexpectedly turned out to be Dolan’s final season at the helm of the Central programs.
“After 38 years in the district, I feel incredibly blessed to have gotten to be a part of this fantastic program and district. The Rapid City community is a special place to me, and I am very grateful for my time coaching at Central High School,” Dolan said.
The search for Dolan’s replacement is underway.
“We’ve begun the search process to find our next head track coach. We will be looking for a candidate that exhibits enthusiasm, a positive attitude, and the ability to build positive relationships with our student athletes. These factors will play a large role in what will be highly preferred of our next track coach at Rapid City Central High School,” Bauer said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.