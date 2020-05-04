Dolan to retire as head coach as RC Central's track & field program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Longtime Rapid City Central track and field coach Dave Dolan will retire at the end of the current school year, Jordan Bauer, activities director at Central High School, said Monday.

Dolan retires after 38 years of coaching track and field, the last 18 as head coach and 20 as an assistant coach prior to that under then-head coach John Houska.

“Coach Dolan has been a great asset to Cobbler activities, Central High School, RCAS and the community of Rapid City,” Bauer said. “We want to sincerely thank Coach Dolan for his leadership of the Cobbler track and field program over nearly four decades and wish him the very best in retirement.”

Under Dolan’s guidance, the Cobblers brought home two state girls’ championships, four state runners-up finishes and six state runner-up finishes on the boys’ side. He has coached several individual and relay team state champions. Numerous Central student-athletes went on to compete in track and field at the collegiate level.