Thousands of voices chanting “We love Trump" echoed through The Monument Ice Arena Friday evening, accompanying the sea of “Trump 2024” signs dancing to an eclectic mix of music, while thousands waited for former President Donald Trump.

The South Dakota GOP Monumental Leaders Rally, billed as a fundraiser for the state’s party but doubling as a campaign event for former President Donald Trump, sold out the arena with an estimated 7,000 in attendance.

Programming began at 5:30 p.m. with an introduction and prayer by Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun before a lineup of South Dakota‘s top Republicans took the stage. South Dakota School and Public Lands Commissioner Brock Greenfield drew cheers from the crowd when he said Trump would get to enjoy saying ”Joe, you’re fired” on his first day in office. State Treasurer Josh Haeder led a brief chorus of “Let’s go Brandon,” while Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden reiterated the belief that South Dakota is the freest state in the nation.

Cheers and ”God Bless America” flowed freely, as did the Secret Service agents and local law enforcement that paced the floor between red, white and blue-clad rallygoers. After a 30-minute stream of speakers came a nearly hour-long pause, during which food and alcohol sales were suspended, leading the crowd to become restless and occasionally chant “We want Trump.”

After Noem took the stage her remarks were interrupted by supporters shouting ”Kristi for President” and “We love you.” She immediately launched into South Dakota’s record of “celebrating freedom,” and lauded Trump for showing up for the American people.

Noem teased the crowd saying people had asked if Trump would name her — then a long, dramatic pause that drew gasps from the crowd — the most popular and favorite governor, she said with a grin. She explained that South Dakota GOP Chairman John Wiik had the idea to bring Republicans in the state together, and as a result, they invited the candidates running in the Republican primary. According to Noem, Tim Scott and Vivek Ramuswamy declined, and the others did too — but not Trump.

She applauded Trump, saying he “shows up for every American and fights for us every single day.”

“Why are people so loyal to him?” she said. “I’m convinced it’s because we have never seen anything or anyone like him before, and we’ve certainly never seen anyone like him serve in public office before.”

Noem didn’t just focus on Trump during her remarks, but lauded South Dakota’s accomplishments, hitting on the state’s “open for business” attitude during the pandemic, low unemployment rate (1.8%) and ”historic” tourism numbers.

”We are the strongest state in America because President Trump let me do my job,” she said.

At the end of her speech, she officially endorsed Trump for President, welcoming him to South Dakota with a graphic on screen reading “Governor Kristi Noem endorses President Donald Trump.”

Trump came out to a standing ovation.

He said he gets a lot of endorsements, some that mean nothing, but that Noem’s means a lot. Trump applauded Noem’s pandemic response, and complained about President Joe Biden — calling him ”crooked Joe” — and his administration on a number of topics to include not allowing fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

Trump, who spoke for more than 90 minutes, meandered through various talking points. He said the U.S. is “probably“ headed into a Great Depression, and called Biden an “economic arsonist.“

Trump said when re-elected his administration would “immediately commence the largest deportation operation in American history.” Trump also addressed the U.S. position in world politics, saying he would revoke China’s “most favored nation” status.

”I’m the only candidate who can make this promise — I will prevent World War III,” he said. “If you have World War III, it will be a nuclear war…this would be levels of destruction that nobody’s ever contemplated or thought of.”

On abortion, Trump said he agrees with the exceptions for rape, incest and health of the mother — a statement which drew a muted response.

The Monument Rally marks Trump's third trip to South Dakota. He supported Kristi Noem at an event in Sioux Falls during her campaign for governor in 2018, and visited Mount Rushmore around the Fourth of July in 2020.

South Dakota is neither a key primary nor a crucial general election state. Trump won the state in the 2020 Presidential Election with more than 60% of the vote.

Republican unity

As Republicans from across the state gathered in Rapid City for the event, the state's three top Republican leaders were notably absent. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson all had scheduling conflicts, according to correspondence with their respective offices.

Noem seemed to call out South Dakota’s congressional delegation — although not by name — and said “They don’t show up for our party, our country or our constitutional rights. They don’t show up for you when it really matters. They didn’t even show up here tonight to welcome a former President of the United States to South Dakota.”

Rounds announced his endorsement of South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott in May — the first Senator to do so — even before Scott's presidential campaign had officially launched. Thune has also expressed support for Scott, telling the Journal recently he thinks the chances of Republican success are enhanced significantly "if we have a candidate at the top of the ticket that is looking at the future and talking about the issues that are central to what the American people want us to focus on, rather than looking in the rearview mirror and talking about the past."

When asked if he would support a Trump nominee, Thune commented he feels it's "time to turn the page."

Johnson's office said they "do not have a statement to provide this early into the primaries" when asked if he would support Trump should he secure the nomination, but clarified he doesn't plan to endorse anyone in the presidential primary.

Trump spoke while facing four separate indictments and 91 felony charges. The cases against him include his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and allegations he mishandled classified documents.

Trump addressed the indictments, calling them ”Biden indictments” and reiterating his belief that they are a political move by the left.

”This is not an indictment…this is a campaign thing,” he said, shaking his head. “They indicted me because I’m in first place.“

Despite those legal hurdles and a broad field of challengers, his popularity among Republicans has not seemed to falter. The latest polls from Real Clear Politics show Trump averaging nearly 40 points ahead of his nearest challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in the 2024 Republican Primary. Trump hit at DeSantis multiple times, sometimes referring to him as "DeSanctimonious."

"I don't watch him. He's gotten so low in the polls, I'm not really watching him," Trump said.

Trump chose to skip the first GOP debate in Milwaukee last month, citing his significant lead; it's unclear if he will participate in the second debate in California at the end of September. He asked why he would participate when his opponents are polling so low.

"If I do the debate, what am I doing? I have a guy at 0...1...2 (percent). Asking me nasty questions...somewhat of a hostile network asking me nasty questions. What am I doing, why am I doing it?" he said.

Protests

Despite appearing on firmly Republican ground, Trump's visit was not without opposition.

A group of about 50 protesters gathered outside of The Monument on Friday, led by the South Dakota Democratic Party alongside the Black Hills Center for Equality and Liberty and Justice For All.

As the rush hour traffic passed by, some drivers cheered and honked in agreement and others shouted back at the protestors.

Toni Diamond, secretary of the South Dakota Democratic Party, stood outside The Monument almost all day before the rest of the protestors showed up.

"We [the Democrats] want to have a presence so people know that we stand with them," Diamond said. "Your voices are heard and you're not alone on the west side of the state."

South Dakota's Democratic Party issued a statement Friday morning condemning Trump's visit and lamenting Noem for "railing against" investments proposed by the Biden Administration.

"Together, Donald Trump and Governor Noem are continuing to push extreme policies and work for the ultra-wealthy and big corporations at the expense of what’s best for hardworking South Dakota families," SDDP wrote.

Oglala Lakota elder Lenora Hudson brought four generations of her family out to the protest to tell Trump that he is not welcome on Lakota lands.

"We came to let him know he doesn't represent us, he represents a certain strata of our society and we don't want him in our state," Hudson said.

Hudson's daughter, granddaughter and great-grandchildren joined her in holding up signs for passersby to see.

"This is Lakota country and we're gonna be here every time he comes to tell him he's not welcome," Lenora's daughter, Wiyaka Ska Win Hudson, Oglala and Sicangu Lakota, said.

The election

The 2024 Presidential Election cycle is already in full swing, with the second Republican primary debate set for later this month.

The field is wide — although not as wide as 2016. Among those still vying for the nomination are Trump, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramuswamy, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

"We were a great nation and we will soon be a great nation again," Trump said as his speech neared its end.