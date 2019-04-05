Rapid City residents can expect to see police officers cruising around on electric mountain bikes this spring and summer.
Two new electric pedal-assist bikes were purchased earlier this year with the help of a $5,000 donation from NWE Management Company, the Rapid City Police Department said in a press release.
The Stance Giant bikes are each worth $3,250 so the department had to use some of its own money to cover the entire cost, said spokesman Brendyn Medina.
The bikes will be used during "proactive patrols" at the city's parks and bike paths, and pedal-assist features will help officers respond to emergencies more quickly, the release says.
"We anticipate that the electric assist feature on these new bikes will be a tremendous asset to our bike patrol officers, especially when dealing with emergency situations," Lt. Brian Blenner, commander of the RCPD Bike Patrol Unit, said. "We are incredibly grateful for the generous donation from NWE that allowed us to purchase these bikes and plan to use them as much as possible in order to keep our parks, hiking trails and bike path the safest places they can be."