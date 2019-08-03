SPEARFISH | The Booth Society Inc. has announced a fundraising campaign to help finance the purchase of 64.62 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives.
The Society has raised $350,000 toward the $642,500 purchase price of the land and is now inviting donors to join the fundraising effort.
You have free articles remaining.
The Society said the land purchase would provide options to expand interpretation and education opportunities, and enhance wildlife habitat and protect prairie and ponderosa forest from development. Acquiring the land would also help protect the hatchery watershed and groundwater supply and the historic integrity of the hatchery by preventing the construction of houses that would overlook the property.
Donations can be made at dcboothfishhatchery.org/land-acquisition or mailed to Booth Society, 423 Hatchery Circle, Spearfish SD, 57783, with “land acquisition” on the memo line. During August, all money dropped into the donation bins at the hatchery will be applied to the land acquisition campaign.