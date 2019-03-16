Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, is asking everyone who is eligible to give blood in the coming days to help make up for 883 units of blood that could not be donated due to the blizzard that hit South Dakota and surrounding areas. The anticipated donations that were not collected account for more than a quarter of the more than 3,000 donations needed each week in our region.
“Our mobile blood drive resources are booked out weeks in advance so rescheduling canceled blood drives at high schools and businesses takes time,” Vitalant Senior Director of Donor Recruitment Charlie Propernick said.
In Rapid City, Vitalant has a donation center at 2209 W. Omaha St., which is open seven days a week. Call 605-646-2625 for more information.