Doors open to one-stop state building

South Dakota Lottery is the first state department to move into the One-Stop Building with its offices open to the public.

The 100,000-square-foot building, developed by Dream Design International, will house seven state agencies including South Dakota Lottery along with the departments of Social Services, Health, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Revenue, and Human Services; and the Bureaus of Information and telecommunications and Human Resources. All will move in by the end of September.

The agencies were previously housed in various locations throughout Rapid City but started the building process in 2020.

South Dakota Lottery moved into the building last week. Players can visit South Dakota Lottery validation centers to claim prices and purchase scratch tickets and lotto games.

Wade LaRoche, director of advertising and public relations for South Dakota Lottery, said from a lottery standpoint, the location is going to be great for staff and players.

"It better equips staff to really do their jobs and do well, and it helps out stakeholders in the future as well," LaRoche said.

He said South Dakota Lottery's Rapid City office was previously located at 1000 Cambell Street in Suite 2. The new location on Mall Drive is a huge space that allows for a better working environment and is easier to access for players if they need to claim a big prize or purchase a lottery ticket, LaRoche said.

He also said it will be beneficial for collaboration between South Dakota Lottery and the rest of the Department of Revenue. LaRoche said it allows the division to be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mike Stanley, director of planning for Dream Design International, said the building allows for inter-department collaboration as well and has a number of conference rooms to accomplish that.

Stanley said during the design, each department was asked to give its list of priorities and goals for the workspace, which included a productive work environment that gave way to more than 175 windows to bring in natural light.

"Really tailoring (their) specific space so that the staff can really functionally do their job well, that they're not kind of fighting with their environment because their jobs are hard enough to start with," Stanley said.

The building also includes a security fence, as well as large exam rooms for the Dept. of Health, a garage and laundry facilities for Child Protective Services, large public meeting rooms, a hoteling station for the Department of Revenue and a patio.

Stanley said the building has good public access, too, being between two exits and not far from the interstate. He said there is also bus access and trails that the public can use to access the building.

The lottery office is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays and located at 221 Mall Drive between Uptown Rapid and Lowe's. In late September, the office hours will change to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.