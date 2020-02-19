Dorr, Citizens for Progress Don't Represent Rapid City Values

We know what our community needs; we don’t need some outside agitator coming in and questioning the veracity of our decisions. The fact that the same old agitators are organizing under several new names and using these tactics is repulsive. Dorr and his values do not represent who we are as Rapid Citians or what we know about the current and future needs of this district. Tell Taxpayers for Sensible School Bonds, Rapid City Citizens for Progress, and South Dakota Citizens for Liberty that people like Paul Dorr have no place in our town. Show them that book burnings are unconscionable. Show them that ultra conservative Christian views have no place setting public policy, especially when it comes to the needs of our students. We know what we as Rapid Citians need. We need new schools. We need to provide a comprehensive, 21st century education for our students. We need to provide for the future of Rapid City’s economic success, which is inexorably linked to the success of our schools.