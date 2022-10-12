Douglas academic reports show good progress

The Douglas School District Board of Education received fall academic progress reports at its regular board meeting Tuesday evening, showing a slow, yet steady, climb upward from previous years.

The reports were broken into two overviews — a Fall Elementary Acadience Data Overview and a Fall Secondary NWEA Data Overview.

The first overview focused on kindergarten through fifth-grade reading, documenting historical data back through 2019, with each year separated into beginning of year, middle of year and end of year. Ann Pettit, the district's executive director of elementary curriculum and instruction, pointed out beginning of year benchmark numbers, with 41% of students at benchmark at the end of 2019, compared to 50% at the beginning of the 2022 school year.

Another slide broke down beginning of year numbers by grade level and overall, color coding students in categories of “intensive,” “strategic,” “benchmark” and “above benchmark." Collectively, the data showed a decrease in "intensive" students of 136 between 2019 and 2022, and an increase of "above benchmark" students by 111.

The presentation concluded with action steps for kindergarten through fifth-grade students, which included instructional expectations, data analysis and skill walks, described as “every child gets what they need.”

“Just a reminder we do this three times of the year,” Pettit said. “So you have three assessment periods. Instead of that end of year assessment, one point data, we now track kids for the whole year.”

Pettit pointed out the district is seeing the number of “intensive” students drop in third, fourth and fifth grade, meaning fewer students that need “intensive” instruction.

“That’s what we want to see,” she said. The district is not at goal, she said, but moving in the right direction.

Kit Veit, executive director of secondary curriculum instruction, presented a NWEA MAP assessment (Measure of Academic Progress Growth). Color coded data was broken down by categories of “intensive,” “strategic,” “cusp,” “proficient” and “advanced.”

“The test itself really gives insights to give tailored instruction to our students,” she said.

The middle school as a whole showed a breakdown for the 2022-2023 school year of reading, math and science for grades 6-8, with a nationwide “norm” balanced against beginning of year data for Douglas. Reading and math showed numbers slightly below the norm across all three grades, with science showing slightly higher numbers.

Within each category, the data also showed how many Douglas students were considered “at or advanced,” with each category showing at least 83 students per grade level, with eighth-grade science containing 138 students.

High school data showed breakdowns of intensive, strategic, cusp, proficient and advanced student percentages for ninth through 12th grade in reading, math and science. Action steps included instructional expectations, schedule changes and student goal-setting.

Veit said their action items are “really asking people to get out of their comfort zones” to “really address students on where they’re at and where they need to be and give them the tools to get there.”

Transparency of data is to hold everyone accountable, Pettit said, and it’s “important to know all levels.”

“We talk about growth and identity, growth and change,” said Superintendent Kevin Case, “but how do we connect that to this? So what is their identity? Where do we want to go? How do we want to see growth? And then if we talk about ownership, that next to the last slide, it was a table that talked about everyone's role and ownership. Part of where we're headed is trying to make connections with our strategic direction, along with all of the pieces that we're adding, sharing with you.”

In other business, the board voted to appoint First Vice President Amy McGovern to the 2022 Associated School Boards of South Dakota Delegate Assembly with Second Vice President Cathy Melendez as alternate.

"You learn so much about other districts around the state," Melendez said. "I've loved it, it's so educational. You just learn so much."