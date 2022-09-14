Douglas Board of Education reviews self-evaluation policy

Amid a slew of policy reviews, the Douglas Board of Education took a closer look at their methods of self-evaluation at their regular meeting Monday evening.

Board Policy BK—Evaluation of School Board Operational Procedures and Board Policy Exhibit BK-E—Annual Self-Appraisal of the School Board were up for discussion, revealing concern from some members that the methods used weren’t far-reaching enough.

Board President Tanya Gray summarized the current evaluation process, saying the intent was to go through the existing process for the current year and potentially discuss and make changes for the future, using the current process as a springboard.

Board member Chris Misselt had previously expressed concerns with how the board’s self-evaluation was conducted, which Gray noted, saying that she felt in order to get an evaluation completed this year, they needed to work with the current one, and use discussion on improvements as a springboard for future improvement.

Misselt agreed that in the interest of expediency, he felt Gray’s suggestion was a “very viable” solution for the current year, but said he remains committed to “attempting a 360-degree evaluation of both a self-evaluation with our own opinions of our own work, as well as the opinions of our subordinate leadership, even our constituency out there.”

Misselt said that while he thinks the information they provide themselves is valuable, he wants to “not just listen to ourselves” and provide them with external information to either validate their own opinions or provide opportunities for additional perspective. He suggested they could accomplish this within the existing structure.

Gray agreed that they could grow the process, but discussed whether or not the current format would need to be changed. Misselt argued it could be utilized for other parties as is, with other board members noting the use of the word “self” appearing in the evaluation.

Gray said she was in agreement on the broader vision Misselt was proposing, but wanted it to be a “very well-thought out” process “where we get the right people involved.”

The discussion was an informational item, with no action taken. Superintendent Kevin Case summarized the discussion by saying Phase 1 would be the board’s self-evaluation and Phase 2 would be deciding what a broader participation would look like, and talking through “some of those implications.”

“We’ll start working on it,” he said.

In other business, the board discussed a policy regarding device use and an insurance agreement, primarily discussing the use of district-provided devices versus allowing students to bring their own.

Board member Tonya Amaral asked why students weren't allowed to fill out an exemption form to be able to utilize their own device.

Case said “bring your own device,” or BYOD, as it was referred to in the meeting, was a “much bigger discussion,” noting that a current advantage of providing all students with devices is that they’ve “eliminated some challenges” by having a platform to provide computers to all kids.

Second Vice President Cathleen Melendez said one disadvantage of allowing students to "BYOD" could be the school’s liability if damage occurred to the device. Amaral said the school isn’t responsible for student cell phones, suggesting damage to student-owned devices would be the responsibility of their parents.

“If we want to go down this path, this is a much different conversation,” Case said. “How far down this path do you all want to go as a board? If we want to look at this differently, then I need some direction.”

First Vice President Amy McGovern suggested the policy be approved as is, and entertain further discussion moving forward.

Misselt noted that the policy being discussed was specifically about insurance and not “BYOD,” agreeing with McGovern, and suggesting they approve the policy in front of them and discuss “BYOD” at a later time.

Col. Patrice Holmes, associate board member, noted “BYOD” could present security concerns that would feed back into insurance pieces of the device, saying their security policy wouldn’t be covered under the device.

A motion to approve all operational support items together, which included the policy being discussed, passed 4-1, with Amaral voting no.