Douglas High School first in the state to join global German network

BOX ELDER — Douglas High School joined a global network Friday afternoon as the only school in South Dakota, and one of only 14 in the United States, to be admitted to the international PASCH network — a global network of schools that place a high value on learning about Germany.

A special ceremony packed the high school gym Friday for the occasion, including German Consulate General Wolfgang Mossinger, PASCH language consultant with the Goethe-Institut Franziska Trepke, Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson, members of the Douglas Board of Education, members of the DHS German Club, DHS World Languages teacher Elke Kuegle and DHS Principal Duane Wince.

The PASCH Initiative is a global network of approximately 2,000 schools around the world that place a high value on learning about Germany. As part of the PASCH Initiative, students and teachers actively participate in local and global activities. PASCH partners provide advice to teachers on developing German teaching and foster exchange between international and German PASCH schools.

“The partnership has helped us to promote not only German as a language, but German as a culture to our student body,” Wince said.

Wince commended Kuegle, founder of the German program at Douglas, for proactively introducing new teaching strategies and methods into Douglas classrooms since she arrived.

“She has embraced innovation in education, promotes critical thinking, and has a sense of adventure and openness to adapt and serve our students in the classroom,” Wince said.

Among the opportunities offered at DHS that earned them Friday's distinction is a German-American Partnership Program that facilitates cultural exchanges between the U.S. and Germany. The program inspires intercultural understanding and promotes German language instruction.

This year, Kuegle facilitated hosting 29 students from Germany to visit Rapid City for two weeks, finding host families and planning multiple activities.

Anja Cautrell, a German native who has called the U.S. home for the past 16 years, hosted one of the 29 German students. Her son is a freshman at Douglas High School, and one of Kuegle’s German students.

Cautrell applauded the German efforts at Douglas, and the students embarking on what she described as a hard language to learn.

With most of her family back in Germany, Cautrell is planning a trip back next year — their first in six, and her son’s first since he was 8 years old. They’re hoping to include a visit to their foreign exchange student.

DHS has also provided opportunities for foreign exchange student teachers, only 15 of which are selected to be placed in the United States.

“I must say, I am very much impressed by the variety of your interests, the questions that have been asked and the fact that there’s so much commitment with the German language here in this school,” said Mossinger, a diplomat for over 35 years, General Consulate for the Federal Republic of Germany since 2019, and who has lived and worked in Helsinki, Moscow, Baku, Azerbaijan and Edinburgh, Scotland.

“So you can be really proud of your school for having achieved that,” he said of the merits necessary to achieve Friday's distinction.

The achievement for Douglas High School, in addition to a shiny new plaque, opens up new opportunities, he said, for students, teachers and the community to engage with Germany and German partner schools.

“We are living in difficult times in which international cooperation is more important than it has ever been before,” Mossinger said.

He said Germany and the United States have never been more united, and the PASCH partnership will strengthen it further. He encouraged and welcomed students to Germany as students, workers and tourists.

As a PASCH partner school, DHS is building a bridge to Germany, Trepke said. One of her tasks as a member of the Goethe-Institut in Chicago is to identify schools that have a special commitment to the German language, she said, and she found “passionate work” at Douglas.

Having spent the day in German classes with Douglas students, Trepke took stock of their motivation for learning German — from German ancestry and career opportunities to parental encouragement and military deployments.

“So you can see there are plenty of reasons to learn a second language such as German,” she said. “Knowing another language also means to understand different cultures better, and seeing the word with different eyes. It broadens your horizons, it opens up your minds.”

Trepke applauded Kuegle for her “tremendous work and efforts” at Douglas, and the students who appreciate her and her work.

“Without you and your interest, the German program wouldn’t exist,” she said.

Kuegle, in her eighth year teaching at Douglas, said one of the most important reasons for a student to learn another language is they also learn more about themselves.

“A lot of kids don’t realize they have a culture,” she said. “Especially here, in the Midwest and it’s kind of nice for them to learn another culture so they understand their own.”

They see their own culture and perspective, she said. They can understand how other people see them and break down barriers.

PASCH is an initiative of the German Federal Foreign Office, in cooperation with the Central Agency for Schools Abroad, the Goethe-Institut, the German Academic Exchange Service and the Educational Exchange Service of the Secretariat of the Standing Conference of the Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs of the Lander in the Federal Republic of Germany.