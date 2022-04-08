 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Douglas School Board approves MOU for new trail system

Douglas High School

Douglas High School in Box Elder

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

The Douglas School Board voted to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between the Douglas School District and the city of Box Elder for renovation and maintenance of the FoxBorough trail and park improvement at Thursday’s school board meeting.

The Memorandum of Understanding had been previously presented to the Box Elder City Council for approval, which passed. With both the city and school district’s approval, the project will continue to move forward with grant applications.

The project will add nine-foot-wide asphalt trails and connect to Veterans Park and the Douglas School District.

According to Matthew Connor, Public Information Officer and Legislative Advocate for the city of Box Elder, the hope is that the project could be completed by August or September of 2023, with work to begin in spring of 2023.

