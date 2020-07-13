Douglas school board cancels graduation, votes to start classes on Aug. 31

In its final remote meeting, the Douglas School Board approved plans to cancel an in-person graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 and resume in-person classes and school board meetings starting Aug. 31
Douglas High School Principal Bud Gasso said Monday evening that he and his team wanted to "give our students the moon in every way," but they felt like it was in the best interest of the students and their friends and families to cancel the July 26 event.
Gasso pointed out this was not a proposal to delay the event, this was a request to cancel it entirely.
"We are focusing on trying to open our next school year safely," Gasso said. "We decided it wasn't a good idea to crowd people in shoulder to shoulder with hugging et cetera."
He said he knows there is political pressure on both sides of opening or canceling in-person events, but he felt like this was the best decision for the district.
The board voted unanimously to cancel graduation.
The next agenda item was the consideration of recommendations from the COVID Recovery Committee for reopening schools for in-person classes.
Superintendent Alan Kerr said the school would use the total coronavirus infection numbers for Pennington County from the South Dakota Department of Health from Aug. 17 as a baseline for the district. That number is currently 641 total infections. Based on the recommended guidelines, if the rate that number increases by at least 50% stays under two weeks, the district will remain on phase one restrictions with social distancing, handwashing and recommended mask usage. If cases begin to increase at higher rates, the district will implement more severe restrictions up to and including closing schools for two weeks.
"We can move up a phase or down a phase depending on how infections progress," Kerr said. "This isn't perfect. We will continue learning things and this plan will be ever-changing."
Board member Tanya Gray said the committee tried to make the best decision for the district as a whole.
Board Member Chris Misselt said he didn't like the language to require students to wear masks on school buses or where social distancing wasn't possible.
He said the public wants to feel good about what the board decides and he feels some decisions aren't led by science and statistics but designed to make people feel good.
Misselt listed statistics for the board that he said formed his beliefs.
The state has 7,524 total positive tests and 872 current active cases. He said only 63 people are in hospitals.
"I think about highway safety and people falling off ladders when we are in these conversations," Misselt said. He went on to point out that the death rate was 1.44 percent and called that number "not very significant."
He said there were no deaths under 19 years old in South Dakota. He also pointed out that there were only 25 deaths among people between 20 and 60 — the age of most of the district's workforce.
"The risk is pretty minimal," Misselt said. "It isn't popular to say, but data does not lie. Those are the numbers. They say our kids are fine and are going to be fine."
He said he would rather those statistics drive decisions than making people feel good.
Board President Cathy Melendez said the board tries to do what is best for all students.
Kerr said he understands there are risks, but there are also important benefits to schools being open. He also added that he believes with schools reopening and students and teachers returning, it was important for the board to open its meeting in person next month as well.
Misselt agreed.
"If we are asking the workforce and students to come back to school, we should hold these meetings in person," he said.
