Douglas school board cancels graduation, votes to start classes on Aug. 31

In its final remote meeting, the Douglas School Board approved plans to cancel an in-person graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 and resume in-person classes and school board meetings starting Aug. 31

Douglas High School Principal Bud Gasso said Monday evening that he and his team wanted to "give our students the moon in every way," but they felt like it was in the best interest of the students and their friends and families to cancel the July 26 event.

Gasso pointed out this was not a proposal to delay the event, this was a request to cancel it entirely.

"We are focusing on trying to open our next school year safely," Gasso said. "We decided it wasn't a good idea to crowd people in shoulder to shoulder with hugging et cetera."

He said he knows there is political pressure on both sides of opening or canceling in-person events, but he felt like this was the best decision for the district.

The board voted unanimously to cancel graduation.

The next agenda item was the consideration of recommendations from the COVID Recovery Committee for reopening schools for in-person classes.