Douglas school board contemplates future growth with demographic study

The Douglas Schools Board of Education focused on future growth at its regular meeting Monday evening, hearing a presentation on district demographics.

Rob Schwartz of RSP & Associates presented about 30 slides of information, focusing on demographics and enrollment, development, projections and next steps.

The study gathered data from the school district, Meade and Pennington counties, the cities of Box Elder and Rapid City, GIS, Census Bureau and ESRI information.

The study was a useful snapshot of the district as it is today, the board discussed, but as a tool to plan for future growth, board members found definitive conclusions difficult to draw due to the expected but theoretical fluctuation coming from the B-21 bomber mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base and available housing.

The study showed that Douglas enrollment was on a steady increase from 2012-2018, but has been decreasing ever since. Enrollment was at its height for the 2017-2018 school year, with 2,922 total students, 188 more than the current year.

The 2022-2023 school year, however, shows the largest sixth- and ninth-grade classes since the 2003-2004 school year. The study also showed a negative net gain of transfer students for the past three years, though the current school year saw a higher rate of in-migration students than the past.

An analysis of out-of-district students showed a decrease over the past two years, with the current school year showing the lowest out of the past five. Conclusions from the study’s enrollment observations included a decreasing live birth rate and kindergarten class sizes, a trend the study said was important to monitor.

Development and growth trends examined potential development, recording 771 current potential housing units, 5,065 potential units within the next five years and another 1,000 potential units within the next 10 years.

Enrollment data projected the majority of student growth coming at the elementary level, concluding the current capacity of both the elementary and middle schools are inadequate for accommodating future grades.

The study recommended monitoring development at different rates, potential development continuing as forecast, birth rates, out-of-district students and updated capacity for each grade level.

The study found population growth difficult to gauge due to classified Ellsworth information and areas of development inaccessible before they’re completed. Limitations in data also meant difficulty in projecting student increases with accuracy, due to contingencies such as infrastructure and development, and uncertainty surrounding population growth from the base.

“There's some interesting things with your data that there's almost no way that something could have been forecasted,” Schwartz said. “This is why we recommend that there’s more studying that has to happen because there’s been some unusual moves.”

The largest denominator is housing needs within the school district's boundaries, said Superintendent Kevin Case.

“You have estimates on housing right now and in order for us to see additional growth, we're going to need to see the housing pick up the pace," he said. "We have to see more houses being built. That's really the bottom line.”

In other business, the district received a $2.6 million grant through the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation. A large portion of the grant, Case said, will go toward design work for the new elementary building and another demographic study.

"So it's exciting," Case said. "It was a long process, but it yielded (results)."

The board was also recognized as the recipient of the Associate School Boards of South Dakota's Silver Level Board Award.

Points are awarded for a board’s collective participation in activities and trainings related to school board work and for demonstrating leadership in public education at the local, state and national level, throughout the previous school year.

To earn the Silver award, the Douglas School Board accumulated 450 points.