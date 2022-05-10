Douglas school board discusses revised COVID protocol

The Douglas School District Board of Education discussed suggested changes to the district’s back-to-school plan for the 2022-2023 school year at their regular board meeting Monday evening, which included updated language on face masks and close contact procedure as COVID-19 infections continue to decrease.

The plan, a work-in-progress that was presented for discussion and not approval, suggested changes to the existing close contact procedure that would eliminate mandatory health checks for close contacts caught by nurses.

“We were finding that close contacts very rarely convert to a COVID-positive,” said Bud Gusso, executive director of Operational Support Services for the Douglas School District. “So there’s a lot of man hour work that seemed not to be necessary,” simultaneously eliminating the responsibility to track down all of the potential close contacts, he said.

In the plan’s previous version, when a close contact report was received, responsibility fell on the administrative staff nurses and secretaries to contact all teachers and collect names of individuals who were potentially in close contact.

“That's no longer a practice and this is supported throughout a lot of the districts in the state right now,” Gusso said.

The new plan suggests the responsibility fall on the COVID positive individual, their family and the Department of Health to identify those they believe were in close contact with them.

“So we're not launching major close contact procedures. No longer making phone calls to all close contact families,” Gusso said.

He did clarify that the school would still maintain responsibility for initial notification of the family if a COVID-positive or symptomatic individual was identified at the school.

The plan also updated a numbered threshold system that would no longer include masking protocol, but would allow the superintendent to initiate a two-week mandatory mask mandate.

The proposed changes eliminated references to “face coverings required,” while keeping the previous plan’s approach of having close contacts remain in school. The plan is focused on the COVID positives, Gusso said, “sick children who have already demonstrated they’re symptomatic or have a positive COVID diagnosis.”

Following CDC guidelines, those individuals would still be required to stay home for five days and return masked for five days. Vaccinated close contact individuals would not be required to quarantine or mask for five days.

Gusso said the changes are in response to “what we see visibly happening in the district.” Proposed changes also suggested school closure would come before the board before a final decision was made.

Board Member Amy McGovern suggested that the close contact protocol of five-day quarantine and five-day masking should be the same for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

“We know that vaccinated individuals can carry and share,” she said. “So, I think our vaccinated individuals should be following the same as vaccinated, if we're going to do that as needed.”

Board Member Chris Misselt said the national “COVID narrative is crumbling like a house of cards,” and that he would like to see all references to vaccination distinctions removed in general.

Gusso reminded the board the version presented to them is for discussion, and changes the board believes are necessary will be made and brought back for approval at the May 23 meeting.

In other business, the board unanimously approved the schematic design for a new elementary school building, as presented by DLR Group at their April 25 meeting. A new pricing update was not available, but the board was told they would receive one at a later date.

