Douglas school board expresses concern over proposed social study standards

BOX ELDER — As the state considers revised social studies standards, the Douglas Board of Education discussed concerns with both the content and review methods at their regular board meeting Monday evening.

Ann Pettit, executive director of elementary curriculum and instruction, and Kit Viet, executive director of secondary curriculum and instruction, gave a presentation to the board on the proposed standards, largely comparing process and standards of previous years to the current year.

As a background, they noted the state content standards are reviewed every seven years, and have used a similar process for “many years.”

The proposed social study standards, presented from a work group for approval last year, were met with scrutiny, the presentation stated. A new commission was formed and the process used for standards revision was “very different than what has been used in the past.”

Pettit and Viet walked the board through various comparisons, noting the Department of Education previously chose committee members through an application and nomination process, and the committee had grade-level representation. The current process is through a Google form and interview by the Governor’s Office with no involvement from the Department of Education.

The presentation also noted the difference in research and review of previous standards from the past process, compared with a lack of training and less meetings in the current process. Other concerns highlighted included a lack of diverse perspective and collaboration, with only two educators involved in the current process.

Viet explained standards used now are grade-level specific, while the proposed standards have no anchor level for progression. Some standards are not skill or content-focused, Viet said.

“They’re just generic phrases,” she said.

She also noted the proposed standards remove critical thinking and problem solving, and use a standard and sub-point system, in some cases listing 127 sub-points teachers would be expected to cover under a given standard in a randomized selection of topics.

The presentation concluded with summarized concerns, including the adoption process and motivation to change it, the proposed content, stakeholder involvement and financial implications.

Specific concerns with the proposed content included the scope and sequence, a lack of vertical alignment, forcing teachers to pick and choose and the proposals being broad and allowing for “a lot” of memorization.

The presentation also listed educational organizations in opposition, including from the School Administrators of South Dakota’s superintendent, curriculum directors, administrators, special services, teachers and the parent community.

A proposed resolution from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota in opposition to the proposed standards was presented to the board for consideration, with no action taken Monday.

Fran Apland, school liaison and associate board member alternate, said she was concerned with the early learning piece.

“Is it developmentally appropriate for those children who are younger?” she said.

Board Member Tonya Amaral agreed that much of what they saw seemed “well above what the standards should be."

Board Member Chris Misselt, who described himself as “staunchly conservative as you get,” said that “even I scratch my head at a lot of this.”

Misselt said he thinks the proposed standards seem to be more of a response to what is going on nationally, rather than in South Dakota.

The board discussed tweaking language on a proposed resolution in opposition and placing it on the next board meeting’s agenda.

In other business, as the district continues to explore finding options for their new schools, Superintendent Kevin Case gave an update on a meeting of the executive leadership team with area legislators to discuss funding.

Six legislators spent an hour and a half with them, Case said, talking about Douglas’s “unique situation.”

He said they had a "good conversation," and received feedback on pieces that may be missing from their approach.

“There are some pieces we need to continue to add,” he said. “But I think overall, the general public does not understand how we are unique compared to all other school districts in the state of South Dakota. So we have to continue to talk about our uniqueness.”

Case said the concept includes looking at how the school district can do something outside of the existing funding formula to support building.

He also noted the change in cost from when their current building was built, with a price tag of $14 million, compared to $35 million, were it built today. Construction costs are going up, he said, and the money the district receives to replace it has gone down.

“All of these pieces are things that we continue to start to talk to people about and say, were you aware of this, do you know this? So the more we know, the more we can share with others,” Case said.