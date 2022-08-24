Douglas School board hears funding options

The Douglas Schools Board of Education welcomed Jerry Spethman from D.A. Davidson, a financial services company out of Omaha, Neb., to its regular meeting Monday to give an informational bond process presentation, as the district looks ahead to planning for substantial growth.

Superintendent Kevin Case explained the presentation was informational only, as the district has been looking at “lots of options” as it relates to their building and future building projects.

“We’ve talked a lot about securing funding at a federal level,” he said, but that he has also received questions about options for raising money locally.

Case and Business Manager Trista Olney met with Spethman about providing information on what the process of bonding would look like for Douglas.

Spethman’s presentation included comparisons of other districts that have had successful bond elections, as well as what a theoretical timeline would look like for Douglas.

Bond and capital outlay certificates, Spethman explained, are similar to a loan, as the district promises to pay a fixed principal amount on a specific date and pay periodic interest from the date the bonds or certificates are issued to the date the bonds or certificates mature.

Spethman’s presentation explained the differences between bonds and capital outlay certificates, as well as who the participants in all the transactions would be. The presentation also broke down how assessed valuation is determined, and three different types of securities issued for school bonds.

Only one type — general obligation bonds — was viable for Douglas, Spethman said. The other two, limited tax capital outlay certificates and certificates of participation (lease structure), were not viable due to the district’s need to use its capital outlay dollars to maintain existing buildings and use federal impact dollars to continue funding operations.

One particular slide stood out for discussion, in which Douglas was compared to Meade, Harrisburg and Rapid City school districts, explaining why Douglas is limited in its ability to borrow more using general obligation bonds.

Spethman’s presentation explained general obligations bonds as allowing the district to pledge its ad valorem taxing authority towards the repayment of the debt. There is no limitation on the rate or amount of the levy needed to make payments on the bonds. The authority needed would be 60% majority vote in favor of issuing the bonds, by district patrons voting at an election.

For the Douglas School District, with a current taxable valuation of $695,582,858, the prospective bond levy for a $34,975,000 general obligation bond would be $2.50 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. The expected tax increase on a $300,000 home would be $750 a year.

The slide showed Meade School District having a $2.1 billion valuation — three times higher than Douglas — for the same borrowing amount, same payment amount, same interest rate, at $1.22 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. The expected tax increase on a $300,000 home would be $366 per year.

Harrisburg School District, with a valuation of $3.4 million, had 75 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation and would bring an expected tax increase of $366 per year on a $300,000 home. Rapid City Area Schools, with a current taxable valuation of $9 million, would see 29 cents per $1,000, and bring an expected tax increase of $87 per year.

“So that kind of gives you an idea of what you're kind of up against from the standpoint of having to really have a high levy to get that much money to repay back,” Spethman said during the presentation.

Douglas is in a peculiar spot, said Board President Tanya Gray, based on valuation and how they move forward based on number of kids coming in and how to accommodate that.

“What I hear a lot is ‘Harrisburg figured out a way to do it, why can’t you guys?,' " Olney said. The data shows, she said, why “it doesn’t work for dead lifts like it does for Harrisburg” or other districts with more valuation.

Case reiterated the bond discussion is purely informational and that they’ve had “zero conversations about thinking about a bond issue.”

While the district’s preferred option is federal funding, and it continues to work towards that, Case said he felt it was important that the public understand the amount of money the district could raise if it were able to pass a bond issue.

“Right now, the amount of money we believe we can raise will not build our first elementary school,” he said. Bringing the information to the table, he said, allows them to at least have conversations and a better understanding of the numbers.