Douglas School Board President re-elected to state association board

Douglas School Board President Tanya Gray, who has served on the school board since 2015, was re-elected to the Associated School Boards of South Dakota’s Board of Directors earlier this month.

Gray was re-elected to represent the ASBSD’s Western Region member districts, in the 1,400-9,999 enrollment category. This will be her second four-year term, which began this month.

Gray ran unopposed for her first term, but this year had members from each of the other Western regions--Spearfish and Meade--running, as well.

“I always think that’s a good thing,” she said, welcoming participation. “It’s so important to get more people involved.”

ASBSD is a private, non-profit association representing more than 850 South Dakota school board members, the 149 school districts they govern and the students they serve. Their vision is leadership to achieve excellence for South Dakota public education through a mission of partnering, advocating and leading.

Gray was first drawn to the ASBSD Board through another Douglas School Board member, Bryan Bauer. Bauer previously served on the ASBSD Board, and encouraged her to look into it. He told her it was a valuable group of people doing an awesome job — that she’d enjoy it.

“Let’s give it a try,” Gray said.

Now, on the other side of a full term, and fresh into the second, she said the ASBSD is one of the most amazing groups she’s ever been a part of.

She described the Board of Directors as a talented group, bringing together school board members from across the state. The board allows them to talk through situations, collaborate on issues and work through things, when “sometimes it feels like you’re the only one,” Gray said. “We’re all in this together.”

The collaboration is the best part of what they do, she said.

Gray’s time with the ASBSD includes meeting in person four times a year, but also staying on top of issues that are current for her region. It also includes delegate assemblies, where they come together to vote on how they want the ASBSD to represent them in the Legislature.

“Based on all the districts and how they all feel, we have standing resolutions that we then use as our guiding force behind Legislative decisions,” she said.

In order to be a member of the ASBSD, you have to first be a member of a local school board.

“When you take that on, you really are using your opportunity, time and effort for Douglas, but also an opportunity to be able to make sure that your local district is being heard as well,” Gray said, “along with the other two in your region.”

Gray has served on the Douglas School Board since 2015 and, prior to becoming board president this year, has served as vice president multiple times. She has also represented her local board on the Black Hills Special Services Co-op Board and as a delegate at ASBSD’s Delegate Assembly. Gray is the Events Services Manager at The Monument.

“We’re excited to have Tanya remain on the ASBSD Board as she has brought a unique perspective to us from her local district and has been a great asset to the team,” ASBSD Executive Director Wade Pogany said.

Looking ahead to her coming term, Gray is excited to continue the collaboration.

“There are so many challenges right now in education,” she said. “The more we can collaborate and work together with districts across the state, the better off we are. I think that is important, and I look forward to doing that for the next four years.”

The 18-member ASBSD Board of Directors is made up of local school board members elected from four geographic regions (Central, Northeast, Southeast and Western) and five enrollment size categories (265 and under, 266-699, 700-1,399, 1,400-9,999 and 10,000 and above).