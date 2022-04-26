Douglas School Board previews design for new elementary

The Douglas School Board viewed a schematic design presentation from DLR Group for the new elementary school at their regular board meeting Monday evening.

Superintendent Kevin Case said the presentation is a first look that will likely change.

“The concept tonight is about getting to see what’s available and any reactions you might have,” Case said.

They will be working with DLR Group over the next few weeks, looking for final approval on the design at the May 9 meeting, he said.

Representatives from DLR Group, a design firm based in Omaha, Nebraska, gave a presentation highlighting the design features of the new school. The design included a media center, teacher planning centers, outdoor classroom space, and collaborative spaces for students and teachers.

“As students are moving through the space, they're not just walking down a 300-foot-long corridor,” said Darin Hanigan with DLR Group. “There's this idea that they move around the space and there's some exploration and curiosity that starts to develop as they move through the building.”

He described the presentation as a “mission statement” for the district, developed with input from user and community groups, as well as touring other facilities. The company’s user groups consisted of 40 people — made up of teachers, administrators and community members — with the intention of gaining an understanding of what the district wanted in an elementary school.

Hanigan said they hope to convey concepts such as connections to nature, a welcoming environment and innovative surroundings to encourage curiosity. The presentation also included practical considerations such as parking, drop-off flow, bus traffic and two levels to aid students in transitions between classes.

Rachael Anderson with DLR Group spoke to the colors and themes they hope to showcase throughout the building, incorporating color schemes reminiscent of sunsets and the Black Hills.

The property for the new school has already been purchased, with site plans in progress. The plan is for a 600-student, pre-K through fifth grade, 130,000-square-foot building.

Plans for the elementary school kicked off in December, with an estimated cost of $60 million. The school district said funding is actively being pursued with the district’s congressional delegation and the U.S. Air Force. The district anticipates the project will be funded almost entirely from federal sources to support the influx of students as a result of the B-21 mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Bob Wessel with Gustafson Builders was also present at the meeting to update the board on construction documents and pricing for the new high school, a project underway since November 2019. He told the board that, after vetting numbers from various contractors and sub-contractors, the current estimated number for the high school is $127 million.

The design phase for the high school is already complete, with the project also waiting on funding.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

