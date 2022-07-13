Douglas school board receives update on new elementary school

The Douglas Board of Education received a presentation from DLR Group on the elementary school design development at its regular board meeting Monday.

DLR Group previously presented a schematic design to the board in April, providing more detailed interior and exterior renderings with Monday’s presentation, along with site concepts and future plans.

The presentation focused on the lower level academic area, noting that similar concepts will be applied throughout the rest of the school.

Slides walked the board through the current site development, emphasizing ease of drop-off and pick-up. The slides showed a one-way street along the outside of the building to the south, where all the drop-offs will occur, and allows stacking for 40 or more vehicles.

The presentation noted there will be sidewalk around the entire building, allowing kids to get dropped off and enter in either the front or back. The presentation also provided renderings of outdoor, enclosed classroom space with synthetic turf and outdoor whiteboards.

The slides of the interior were a reminder of the concept previously introduced to the board of inspiration from the Black Hills and an exploratory feeling of caves with sky and sunset tones. The presentation showed color palettes, textured paint and geometric patterns that will be used throughout the building. Renderings also included the main entry, collaborative spaces, academic areas, a media center and design elements designed to engage students.

The exterior slides highlighted the outdoor paneling and revisited drop-off lanes, wind protection, parking and the building’s two-story approach.

DLR Group said the next steps will be putting the finishing touches on the design development phase in the next few weeks, then moving on to construction documents, taking them through late September or early October. The new school will be located between the Creekside Estates and Prairie View Estates housing developments.

In other business, the board honored member Ben Frerichs with a resolution thanking him for his five years of service to the Douglas School District. The resolution read that Frerichs has “faithfully served the children and patrons of the Douglas School District,” noting his involvement, contributions, and time and energy “freely given.”

Board member Chris Misselt thanked Frerichs for being someone who “stand[s] up physically and verbally” in a world of “Facebook courage.”

“I feel like the board is in such a great place right now,” Frerichs said. “We don’t always agree on everything, but we have the candid discussion. We resolve stuff.”

He told the board “it’s been an honor.” Tonya Amaral was sworn in as a new member at the board’s annual meeting immediately following the regular meeting.

The board also approved the purchase of Tyler Technologies Transportation Management System in the amount of $113,502.50. The board received a presentation on the system at a previous meeting, and its capabilities for GPS tracking, route planning and student rosters, among other things. The technology will be funded using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.