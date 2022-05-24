Douglas school board recognizes retiring teachers

As the school year comes to a close, the Douglas School District Board of Education took a moment to recognize and honor 312 years of experience at their regular board meeting Monday evening, passing a resolution commending 11 retiring teachers.

“Their many years of dedication and service to the Douglas School District have benefited countless staff and students,” the resolution read. “The Board wishes them success and happiness in the future.”

Those honored were Rene Emme, 36 years; Marlys Enstad, 34 years; Todd Gartner, 17 years; Jeff Glandt, 32 years; Kevin Ham, 33 years; Robyn Heintz, 30 years; Linda Norman, 39 years; Lonnie Painter, 30 years; Mark Sheets, 14 years; Mary Vogel, 33 years; and Bonitto Wilson, 14 years.

Tanya Gray, the board's first vice president, read the names aloud, along with their years of service.

“Due to the fact that there are so many years of service, and we are very thankful, I'm going to read through those names again,” she said.

Supt. Kevin Case offered his congratulations and wished them the best in the next phase of their journeys.

In other business, the Board of Education approved the 2022-23 Back-To-School Plan, previously presented to them at their May 9 regular meeting.

Bud Gusso, executive director of Operational Support Services, told the board the only change made from his May 9 presentation was the removal of any reference to “vaccinated” or “unvaccinated” in the quarantine procedures, based on discussion at the May 9 meeting.

The South Dakota Department of Education paid a visit to the Black Hills, visiting with the Douglas School District on May 11. Case said the purpose of the meeting was for the department to gain a better understanding of what they’re doing in the district and how they can better collaborate.

Case called the meeting “very productive,” with Gray adding the SDDOE had “nothing but good things to say," telling the district they “set the bar high.”

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.