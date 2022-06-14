Douglas school board says farewell to associate board member

The Douglas School District Board of Education said farewell to associate member Col. Brady Vaira at their regular board meeting Monday evening, honoring him with a resolution recognizing his two years of service to the district, and wishing him well as he relocates with the United States Air Force.

The resolution noted the purpose of the associate board membership being to “provide Ellsworth Air Force Base representatives an opportunity to better understand the operation of the Douglas School District and to express opinions as reflected in the military community.”

The resolution commended Vaira for his “outstanding contributions to the Douglas Schools Community.”

During Vaira’s committee report, he presented the board with a gift for the Douglas School District — a metal cutout depicting Mount Rushmore with a B-1 above and what Vaira described as their “best guess” of the incoming B-21 below.

Vaira said the B-1 represents the legacy mission, “what we do — it’s what you guys support day in and day out.” Mount Rushmore represents the Black Hills community, “just a fantastic community that we get to be a part of coming here in the Air Force,” and that “felt like home for us, and you’ve been a fantastic journey for us.”

The B-21, he said, represents looking to the future, as the Douglas School District is doing “all the time, and that is inspiring.”

Vaira read an inscription from the cutout, thanking the district for their “expertise and passion in developing our United States Air Force children into lifelong learners.”

In other business, Bud Gusso, executive director of Operational Support Services, introduced an integrated transportation management system from Tyler Technologies, a system that would help create and track bus routes and track students on and off buses, among other things.

“As we've considered growing across the interstate and having two schools on that side of the interstate, we need to start thinking about busing,” Gusso said. “There's a lot of considerations and also it expands the number of kids that are going to have to be bused, and we want to do a better job of making sure that we track all of those students and all of our classes.”

Gusso said one person manually plans the bus routes currently, but this technology would make bus routes “incredibly easy.” The Tyler Technologies system would allow GPS navigation and tracking on all buses, track miles per hour, how many students have been picked up and who. Students would be able to scan themselves in and out, which would send a notification to parents.

The district is currently working through an agreement with Tyler Technologies using the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, with an aim of October and January for training sessions, and a launch by second semester.

A presentation was given on the district’s first ever summer transition program by Elementary Curriculum Director Ann Pettit and Secondary Curriculum Director Kit Veit.

The program has a total of 276 students, including 91 incoming Kindergartners. The purpose of the program is to build transitional skills for students, continue academic progress and provide social and study skills, according to the presentation.

Transitional skills include taking field trips to new buildings and practice getting into lockers, while also continuing the academic and behavioral process.

“We also wanted it to be a time where they get to do some of that fun stuff that maybe we hear they don't have time for,” Pettit said, adding that another “big component” was offering both breakfast and lunch, “and trying to build that community service.”

The program runs through June 30, four days a week. The program is funded through ESSER III (three years) and USDA – Summer Feeding Program. As their first year, Pettit and Veit said they are looking for ways to improve in coming years, including advertising earlier and possibly beginning closer to the school year.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.