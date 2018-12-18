The Douglas School District Board voted Tuesday night to consider the termination of a middle school principal.
Paul Anderson, principal for Douglas Middle School, has been on administrative leave since October. The district has not released information on the cause for Anderson's leave. A law enforcement spokeswoman for Pennington County confirmed there is no criminal investigation into Anderson.
"It's a personnel issue," said Superintendent Alan Kerr, declining to provide further specifics after being pressed by members of the audience Tuesday night at Vandenberg Elementary School's library conference room.
Four of the board members — a fifth was absent — unanimously voted to approve a motion titled on the agenda, "Consider the termination of employment of administrator and give notice of the same."
In the next motion, the board approved naming assistant principal Mark Sheets as the middle school's interim principal and compensating him accordingly.
Parent Amy McGovern said the community is looking for more answers than the district has provided so far.
"I would like a general idea of what category his termination falls into," McGovern told the Journal. "If it impacts the children, we should know."
Cathy Melendez, board president, at one point said, "This is so hard," when responding to audience members' requests for more information about the reasons behind the board's move.
"We're limited on what we can say," said Melendez. "We have to offer him (Anderson) due process."
One school employee told the board, "Staff and students really miss Dr. Anderson, and I would say in the last month we're having more and more kids asking, 'Where's Mr. Anderson? When's he coming back?'"
Asked whether the board will take any further action, Superintendent Kerr told the Journal, "Possibly. But it's not really for the board to decide."