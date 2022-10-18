 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Douglas school bus involved in accident Tuesday

A Douglas School District bus filled with 47 students was involved in a crash Tuesday after the bus driver failed to yield at an intersection in Box Elder.

According to a news release from the Box Elder Police Department, the crash occurred at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Villa Drive and North Ellsworth Road. Police said the 51-year-old bus driver stopped the bus at the intersection, but pulled out in front of a minivan traveling northbound on Ellsworth Road. The vehicles collided.

The students on the bus and the bus driver were not injured in the crash, police said. The 68-year-old driver of the minivan was assessed at the scene and transported by a personal vehicle to Monument Health.

Box Elder police said a second school bus arrived and transported the students to their destinations. The bus driver received a citation for failing to yield after a stop.

The Box Elder Fire Department and representatives from the Douglas School District also responded to the crash. Police said no further developments are expected, the news release said.

