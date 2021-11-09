Douglas School District, Board of Education officials discuss new high school

Members of CO-OP Architecture, DLR Group and Tallgrass Landscape Architecture delivered presentations to the Douglas School District Board of Education on Monday updating planning for a new high school. The presentations stressed a warmth of design – incorporating colors of the surrounding landscape – for the school, which is projected to increase capacity in a region expecting significant growth.

In June, U.S. Sens. Mike Rounds and John Thune announced that Ellsworth Air Force Base will be the U.S. Air Force’s first base to receive the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber.

After Monday’s presentation, Jared Carda, principal architect for CO-OP Architecture, said the student capacity for the high school was expected to be 1,400, accommodating more than 500 students than the current high school, with a size of about 300,000 square feet. Expected completion is for the fall of 2024.

“We’re really trying to match local aspects, material-wise, by really playing off the Hills,” Carda said. He noted that CO-OP Architecture is the “architect of record” for the project, working with a number of consultants on the high school.

Carda also mentioned “interior courtyards” to be constructed outside the main building – courtyards surrounded by walls to create some “extra opportunities for learning.” He said CO-OP Architecture started working on a master plan for the high school about two years ago.

Superintendent Kevin Case talked about funding the work during Monday’s meeting.

“I think everyone’s familiar with (the fact) that we’re still continuing to seek the final funding pieces on this,” he said.

Case noted two options.

“The first option, which we’re recommending, is that we continue to move forward and to get construction documents at 100%,” he said. “That will give us an opportunity to be ready as soon as we get financing to move forward.”

He presented a second option of shutting “the project down for a little bit and wait until we have funding – and then we have to restart this process again.”

Case stressed, during the meeting, the need to be prepared for an influx of residents that will flow from the presence of the B-21 Raider stealth bomber. He noted, too, that such preparation must extend beyond construction of a new high school.

“We’re doing everything we can on our part to be prepared for the next step,” he said. “And then the other issue is that ... we need to start these same conversations regarding our elementary schools.”

He said stopping the process at this point “would be detrimental to the district, is our opinion.” He recommended moving forward on the project.

At the next meeting, he said, the board “would be asked to do a contract amendment to move forward with the construction documents (for the high school), and then we’ll also have a presentation on that startup on the elementary projects.”

