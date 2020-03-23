Douglas School District continues to pay employees through closure

Kerr said the way he sees it, the district will continue receiving its funding for the year and having more people claim unemployment benefits would just further stress a system that will already be strained.

After Gov. Noem makes an announcement about school schedules, the board will take up the issue of continuing to pay employees.

"I have had several comments about how much people appreciate the way we are taking care of our employees," Board President Cathy Melendez said. "They feel appreciated because of the actions we are taking."

Melendez went on to say that her appreciation for the teachers and employees is in part due to their response to having the school shut down with little warning.

Douglas teachers were training while students were out of school for the day when Noem announced schools across the state would be closed. Instead of going home when they were given the option, they stayed and began to plan for how they would educate students if the shutdown continued. Because of that dedication, members of the Douglas Board of Education said the change to online or virtual learning has been as smooth as possible.

The state is honoring credits on a one-for-one basis with virtual learning and class time.