Douglas School District continues to pay employees through closure

Superintendent Alan Kerr doesn't know what is coming when Gov. Kristi Noem addresses the future of the school year Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., but he doesn't think there will be an announcement to restart classes.
"I don't think we are going through a coronovirus blizzard," Kerr said. "I think this is a coronavirus winter. I think the earliest students will return is April and the latest is August."
But Kerr said even if students were to return to classes this year, he sees viral outbreaks interrupting school for the near future.
"We always based the school calendar on agriculture," he said. "We may end up scheduling around a virus."
One thing Kerr and the board members made a priority is taking care of the district staff. Teachers are under contract and are still instructing students, even if the method of instruction has changed. However, many classified employees have seen their duties disappear with students staying away from schools.
Monday night, the board voted unanimously to pay the classified employees for the two weeks that have already been lost. The indication was that the board intends to do whatever works out best for those employees should the shutdown be extended Tuesday morning.
"Should we let them collect unemployment? Is that an option?" Board member Bryan Bauer asked. "I just want to do what is best for them."
Kerr said the way he sees it, the district will continue receiving its funding for the year and having more people claim unemployment benefits would just further stress a system that will already be strained.
After Gov. Noem makes an announcement about school schedules, the board will take up the issue of continuing to pay employees.
"I have had several comments about how much people appreciate the way we are taking care of our employees," Board President Cathy Melendez said. "They feel appreciated because of the actions we are taking."
Melendez went on to say that her appreciation for the teachers and employees is in part due to their response to having the school shut down with little warning.
Douglas teachers were training while students were out of school for the day when Noem announced schools across the state would be closed. Instead of going home when they were given the option, they stayed and began to plan for how they would educate students if the shutdown continued. Because of that dedication, members of the Douglas Board of Education said the change to online or virtual learning has been as smooth as possible.
The state is honoring credits on a one-for-one basis with virtual learning and class time.
Board member Chris Misselt said he wasn't sure if that was the correct move because he doesn't believe — based on data the board received — that the level of instruction is the same as in-person teaching. He said he would be in favor of extending the school year instead of honoring those credits to make sure the education students received was appropriate.
"I just think we need to make sure we don't leave students behind," Misselt said.
The board also declined to purchase a new scissor lift for $9,600. They chose to save that money due to the feeling that budgets would be cut soon. The board also put off the approval of the Capital Outlay Committee's proposal for next year for the same reason.