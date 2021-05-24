Douglas School District hires new interim superintendent

A new interim superintendent will take over July 1 for the Douglas School District.

The school board voted unanimously Monday night for Kevin Case of Kansas to take over with a salary of $150,000.

A seven-member committee interviewed three candidates for the position during a special meeting Thursday. The committee was composed of three board members, the business manager and two executive directors.

“Our main goal was that they had experience in either similar size or larger (districts) so they could help us plan for that growth,” interim superintendent Ann Pettit said. “We were really looking for someone who understands that size of a district and can help us with that growth.”

Superintendent Alan Kerr was granted a paid leave of absence through June 30 at an April 12 school board meeting. Pettit said the board will officially accept his resignation at an upcoming board meeting.

Pettit was approved as the interim superintendent through June 30. She will remain with the district once Case takes over, although the assistant superintendent role will be split into three positions. Pettit will be the executive director of elementary academics.