Douglas School District launches student transition program

The Douglas School District has launched a program that will support students with disabilities ages 18-21 as they transition to independent living and integrated employment after high school.

Monica Waltman, director of special services at Douglas, gave an informational presentation Monday to the Board of Education, calling it a “celebration” of the program’s launch this fall, called “The Bridge Program.”

The school district partnered with the Department of Human Services, Division of Rehabilitation on a grant-based funding mechanism to establish the program. The school district has served students 18-21 for years, Waltman said, but the program had been strictly within the high school.

“So essentially the focus of this was to separate that and create a separate program, so that students can say goodbye to high school and move on to the next phase of their life,” Waltman said.

Douglas submitted a letter of intent to participate last November, when the Division of Rehabilitation Services published a request for proposal to establish or expand current transition programs for students with disabilities in secondary education programs. In December, the school district developed and submitted a grant proposal, and were notified of the grant award in January. The program officially launched in August.

Waltman said "The Bridge Program" focuses on job exploration counseling by finding out what the students want to do, interests and exploring ideas to foster interest in other areas.

The program includes counseling, work-based experience and internships. Most importantly, Waltman said the program champions self-advocacy.

“Because that’s a very hard thing for kids, right? I have to say I have a disability,” she said. “These are the challenges I have, here's what I need to have to be able to communicate those things to their employers, and really advocate for themselves.”

The timeline and eventual launch was the result of many “working parts by people other than me,” Waltman said. “There was a lot of people involved.”

The name was inspired by the program’s function as a bridge to living, she told the board, and leading a full life once a student leaves high school.

A short video took the board inside the program, with participant interviews and a look at their daily routine.

Shawn Stock, a participant in the program, and his mom Jody, offered testimony Monday evening.

“This program is amazing,” Jody told the board. “Last year, when Shawn graduated, he was terrified to go back to high school as an adult participant. He did not want his friends at the high school to know he was in special education.”

The advocacy focus, she said, has been “amazing.” For Shawn, he said he’s enjoyed working out, because it “keeps [him] from being lazy.”

Denise Stiles, special education teacher, said encouraging participants to "use their words" is a “big thing, and something that I think some people take advantage of.” She said the program focused on spending time out in the community, encouraging participants to recognize who’s there to help them, and how to advocate for themselves to those people, such as law enforcement.

“The students are liking it. I think it's a real change for them to see that we're not back at the school, but they're really adjusting,” Stiles said. “It's only been October, and I'm so excited.”

In other business, the board approved a memorandum of understanding with Great Plains Tribal Leaders’ Health Board for the “Connecting With Our Youth” Navigator Program.

The program’s objective is to cultivate community-initiated prevention and intervention strategy that draws on the strength of Lakota cultural values of generosity, courage, respect and wisdom, the MOU read. The program works to reduce the incidence of suicides and suicide attempts through community education and interventions appropriate for the American Indian/Alaska Native youth and adults in the Box Elder area.

Waltman had previously brought the program’s business agreement before the board, and noted since then the program has been expanded from ages 10-24 to include pre-K and up.

“In their evaluation of the impact of suicide in the Native American community, they realized we have kids not only dealing with suicide ideation amongst our population themselves, but we have a whole host of kids pre-K all the way into college that are dealing with either attempts of suicide or completed suicides within the family structure,” she said. “So they’ve now added the extension program to support those families that are also dealing with suicide in an adjacent way.”

Waltman said counselors K-12 will now be able to make referrals to the program. The board approved the memorandum unanimously.