Douglas School District prepares for predicted influx of students from B-21 base

The Douglas School Board recently approved a 20-acre purchase to add a new elementary school to its district in anticipation of the B-21 base coming to Ellsworth Air Force Base.
Douglas Superintendent Alan Kerr said the district expects to eventually add a high school for 1,400 students and three new elementary schools with 500 students each.
“We’re going to move or make the old high school as another middle school,” Kerr said.
The middle school could handle about 700 students.
The 20 acres is between Creekside Estates and Prairie View in Box Elder. Kerr said the new elementary school will help change all the other elementary schools to kindergarten through 5th grade.
There are currently two elementary schools in the district that are kindergarten through 3rd grade, another that’s 4th through 5th, a middle school that’s 6th through 8th, and one high school.
Kerr also said the district will need another school bus to accommodate the predicted increase in students.
The B-21 program is now in the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase but is on track with its schedule, cost and performance, said a spokesperson with Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs in an email to the Journal.
The B-21 “Raiders” would operate under the direction of the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command and eventually replace the B-1 and B-2 bomber aircraft.
The Main Operating Base 1 Beddown, which will be at either the Dyess Air Force Base in Texas or at Ellsworth Air Force Base, will include B-21 operational squadrons, a formal training unit and Weapons Generation Facility.
In May, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds told the Journal that Ellsworth Air Force Base will be the preferred site for the first two B-21 bomber squadrons.
Both Rounds and U.S. Sen. John Thune tweeted this month that they received updates about the B-21 basing process and that things are “looking great for Ellsworth.”
Exciting to see the Air Force’s B-21 basing process is continuing to advance. We were proud to have Ellsworth AFB named the best site to host the first main operating base for the Raider. These draft EIS numbers back up that decision. More info: https://t.co/0BXt4RdMsE— Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) September 14, 2020
Had a great briefing today from the Air Force on B-21 basing and the B-21 program overall. The program continues to be on track and looking great for Ellsworth.— Senator Mike Rounds (@SenatorRounds) September 10, 2020
The Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the base was released in August.
The study notes that both bases are quite similar in size and facility installation and would even have similar environmental impacts.
According to a personnel table in the study, the number of military members, spouses and children under the B-21 Mission would be about 7,700, including 2,275 children.
If the base was established at Ellsworth, aircraft operations would increase by up to 15.8% and total flight operations would increase by 41.1% at the Powder River Training Complex. This could lead to increased congestion or impact the flight schedule, according to the study.
"The Air Force expects to deliver the first production aircraft to operational bases beginning in the mid-2020s," said a spokesperson with Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs.
According to the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, the draft Environmental Impact Statement Notice of Availability will be published Sept. 25. The public will be able to submit comments on the project website. They may also be mailed to Leidos, ATTN: B-21 EIS, 1456 Woodlawn Way, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563.
Comments must be submitted by Nov. 9.
There will also be virtual public hearings in October. Visit the project site at www.B21EIS.com for details on how to register and participate in the hearings. All hearings will begin at 5:30 p.m. and last until 7:30 p.m. The Oct. 13 and 15 hearings will be in Central Standard Time while the Oct. 20 and 22 hearings will be in Mountain Standard Time.
The determination for the base will be announced in the Record of Decision, which is scheduled for May 2021.
A printed copy of the draft environmental impact statement is available at the Rapid City Public Library, Devereaux Library at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Sturgis Public Library, Big Horn County Library and Miles City Public Library in Montana, Dickinson Area Public Library in North Dakota, Fort Sumner Public Library in New Mexico; and the Abilene Public, Howard County and Brownwood Public libraries in Texas.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.