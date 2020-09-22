Douglas School District prepares for predicted influx of students from B-21 base

If the base was established at Ellsworth, aircraft operations would increase by up to 15.8% and total flight operations would increase by 41.1% at the Powder River Training Complex. This could lead to increased congestion or impact the flight schedule, according to the study.

"The Air Force expects to deliver the first production aircraft to operational bases beginning in the mid-2020s," said a spokesperson with Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs.

According to the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, the draft Environmental Impact Statement Notice of Availability will be published Sept. 25. The public will be able to submit comments on the project website. They may also be mailed to Leidos, ATTN: B-21 EIS, 1456 Woodlawn Way, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563.

Comments must be submitted by Nov. 9.

There will also be virtual public hearings in October. Visit the project site at www.B21EIS.com for details on how to register and participate in the hearings. All hearings will begin at 5:30 p.m. and last until 7:30 p.m. The Oct. 13 and 15 hearings will be in Central Standard Time while the Oct. 20 and 22 hearings will be in Mountain Standard Time.