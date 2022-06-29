Douglas school district reviews improved reading numbers

The Douglas School Board received a presentation from Ann Petitt, executive director of elementary curriculum and instruction, on Acadience data — a program that gathered student data on K-5 reading, at its regular board meeting Monday evening.

The report provided data back through 2019, showing color-coded percentages and columns marking student improvement across all grade levels. A graph showed columns for classrooms scoring from 39% or lower through 90% or higher.

The data showed that in the 2018/2019 school year, classrooms below the 50-59% mark were 89%, with just 11% scoring 60% or higher. By year four, the graph showed only 32% below the 50-59% percent mark, with 68% in the 60% or higher range, with one classroom in the 90% or higher column for the 2021/2022 school year.

“I remember standing up in front of you and just throwing some data your way,” Petitt told the board, “and we kind of all looked a little shocked and kind of went into a little bit of a panic, but then we made some really strategic goals to get us out of that data and to improve our scores.”

Petitt credited the teaching staff for going outside of their comfort zones to come up with creative solutions for addressing the lower numbers, and bouncing them back after a drop during COVID.

“[Teachers] started making tweaks, I want to say, on a weekly basis,” Pettit said. “We saw huge growth, even from mid-year to the end of the year, because we made some strategic changes in our instruction, our planning and just what we do in interventions with kids."

Petitt also presented previous strategies, and the evolution of tracking and addressing student progress, and where intervention might be needed. Recent adjustments included what Petitt called “professional learning communities,” or PLC, where K-5 teachers meet two days per week and discuss curriculum, lesson planning, identify what isn’t working and next steps.

Troy Volesky, Patriot Elementary principal, spoke on behalf of the Douglas School District principals, thanking the board for their support back through 2019 in helping the district achieve the numbers they’re seeing now.

“We were asking for things like the coaching — having those coaches around, instructional leaders that really helped. So what we found is that we're all in this together, and teamwork is huge.”

He also touched on the PLC groups, and the challenge for teachers to give up planning time. The teachers now see the PLC time as planning time, he said, because they're talking about kids, "which is what planning time should have been from the beginning."

“I hope that we went into this business to make a difference,” Volesky said. “And when I saw this year when this data came out, I saw teachers morale rise because they saw this exciting news of kids really learning and growing. So that's how you build morale, by doing your job and seeing what comes out.”

The board also introduced their newest associate member to the board Monday evening, Col. Patrice Holmes. The associate board membership is a two-year position filled by a representative from Ellsworth Air Force Base, with the intent to provide Ellsworth Air Force Base representatives an opportunity to better understand the operation of DSD and to express opinions as reflected in the military community.

