Douglas School District superintendent put on paid leave of absence

Ann Pettit will take over as interim superintendent of the Douglas School District effective immediately, the school board voted Monday.

Pettit, the assistant superintendent for the district, will receive a pay increase during her time as interim superintendent.

The board also approved a paid leave of absence for superintendent Alan Kerr through June 30.

“There’s not a lot of details to share,” board president Cathy Melendez said Tuesday. “It was a personnel decision between the board and superintendent.”

Kerr declined to comment on his leave of absence.

According to the district’s budget for 2020-2021, the superintendent’s salary is $138,607.

Melendez said she couldn’t discuss Kerr’s return as the board has only voted on provisions through June 30.

During the meeting, the board also approved retirements, resignations and terminations for classified staff, including Joyce Kerr, a special education aide. The vote for Joyce Kerr is effective April 20 with personal reasons cited for the leave.