Douglas School District superintendent says more schools needed in Box Elder

With significant growth on the horizon, Douglas School District officials need to plan for the construction of several new schools, including two simultaneously, Superintendent Kevin Case told the Board of Education on Monday.

Meanwhile, district officials continue to look hard for funding.

“We started this conversation talking about funding for a new high school,” Case said. “As we move forward to federal sources, we’re going to start talking about funding two buildings at once. I think that’s where we’re headed.”

Case was referring to plans for a new elementary school, as well as a new high school. And that, he emphasized later, is just the beginning.

Case delivered a presentation at Monday’s Board of Education meeting that he’d recently delivered to staff members in the district. He outlined ways that the community was growing, noting regional growth as well as growth within Box Elder. But Case said the main source of proliferation is rooted in the expansion of the Ellsworth Air Force Base.

He cited the district’s current enrollment of 2,915, along with a projected enrollment in 2029 of 5,656. The expected growth, which would nearly double current enrollment, is sparking construction plans.

The district currently has six school buildings

“We’re going to build three new elementary schools, and those elementary schools will be built in a pre-K through 5 configuration, with a 510-student capacity,” he said.

Case said he hoped South Dakota would begin to fund preschool. It's one of six states in the country that does not, according to an October report by the Missouri Independent.

“We’re hoping … there will be some kind of preschool coalition at the state level,” he said, noting the possibility that federal money from COVID-19 relief could contribute to pre-K funding.

Case also reiterated plans to build a new high school in the Douglas School District that can accommodate 1,400 students. He said the design phase of the high school is completed, with an estimated cost of $136 million.

He said the building timeline of 24 to 30 months was “based on some factors pre-COVID” and may require revision.

With regard to the first new elementary school, Case anticipate a completed design by May 2022. He cited an estimated cost of $45 million with an estimated building timeline of 18 to 24 months.

Underscoring the need to secure funding, Case said the estimated cost for all of the district's anticipated construction, based on projections by the DLR Group, is $300 million.

“We think about 90% of that is going to need to come from federal aid, and about 5 to 10% from local and state resources,” he said.

He pointed to the middle school, particularly, as running over capacity with its student population, noting that the building of a new high school would create relief since the current high school would be converted to a second middle school.

Case described some of the efforts he and Business Manager Trista Olney have made regarding fundraising efforts at the federal level.

“One of the things we’ve tried to do is develop a sense of urgency around moving forward,” Case said. “The last couple of times we met with (U.S.) Sen. Thune’s office, I think Trista and I have tried to up our game in terms of saying, ‘We have to have solutions.’”

Case replied to questions from the board, including one from board member Chris Misselt referring to an earlier point regarding school district boundaries.

“When you say boundaries, what do you mean?” Misselt asked.

“Right now we have no boundaries for our district in terms of where our students attend,” Case replied. “We’re reaching a point where we’re not going to be able to do that anymore. We’re going to have to say, ‘In this area, kids are going to go to this pre-K to five building.”

Case noted that the process of expansion in anticipation of – and reaction to – growth would be “messy.” But he also said, “We’re in a unique situation. I think it’s exciting. I would rather be here than saying we’re losing a hundred students a year and trying to figure out what staff to cut and what buildings to close. I believe in the end we will get where we need to get. It is going to be messy … but we have to believe that we will get to the other side of this.”

