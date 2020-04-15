Douglas School District to continue paying all employees

Not only is Kerr ready to look at budget cuts, he is also concerned that a "normal" school year might not return for a couple of years. Because of that, he is proposing potential drastic changes.

One possible change includes using eight hours of instruction time each day to allow for 60-day (12-week) semesters. That schedule would allow for three month on, three month off scheduling that would allow the district to be more flexible in case a future coronavirus outbreak caused school to close again.

Board member Chris Misselt praised Kerr for considering creative solutions.

"This isn't the crisis," Misselt said. "This is just the dry run for the crisis."

He said he expects situations like this to continue for the near future and he hopes the district will track what is working and what isn't along with lessons learned so they can continue to serve students and their families well no matter what happens.

"A lot of how we are responding to this crisis is with feelings - making people feel safe," Misselt said. "If that is how we are going to do it, we need to drive solutions to that end."