Douglas students reportedly access pornography on school computers

Following Monday's Board of Education meeting, Kerr said he could not comment about the mediation agreement between the Douglas School District and Ealy. However, Kerr did acknowledge students have sometimes been able to access inappropriate content on school computers and on the school district's internet network.

"In general, most schools have kids that know how to work their way around content filters using proxies," Kerr said. "Sometimes stuff doesn't get pushed out to computers. But right now, we are spot-checking once a week where they can run a program to see if our content filter is working in different spots around the school buildings."

Kerr said it can sometimes be a difficult challenge to keep up with changing technology and student knowledge of how to work around safeguards in place.

"You always try to stay ahead of the kids, but they are pretty smart," he said. "There are times where they have been able to breach our content filter."

The terms of the mediation agreement between Ealy and the school district show the process is an alternative to a decision by a judge or arbitrator, and that conditions met under the mediator would be kept confidential.