Douglas students reportedly access pornography on school computers

BOX ELDER | The Douglas School District Board of Education voted Monday to approve a mediation agreement with a former school district employee who made several allegations, including one that students as young as second grade were able to access pornographic material on the internet using school technology.
Patrick Ealy worked as a technology database support employee with the Douglas School District from June 2016 until he was terminated in December 2018. Board of Education meeting minutes from February 2019 show Ealy was terminated as an "At Will Employee." South Dakota law permits employers to fire workers without due cause, because it is an at-will employment state.
Ealy filed a lawsuit against the school district in February 2019 on 11 counts, including wrongful termination. In the wrongful termination count, Ealy claims the school district terminated his employment because he "made known to the school board violations of federal and state law" related to students being able to access pornographic and obscene content on the internet.
The lawsuit documents claim Ealy notified Douglas Schools Superintendent Alan Kerr about "potential cyber security vulnerabilities" and alleged "Federal violations of the Children's Internet Protection Act."
Among the 17 pages of documents in the lawsuit, Ealy claimed students as young as second-graders were able to "access pornographic and inappropriate digital content on their classroom iPads," and an "unnumbered body of minors were accessing and were able to access pornographic and obscene materials daily due to unpatched limitations in the federally-mandated Douglas content filtering system."
Following Monday's Board of Education meeting, Kerr said he could not comment about the mediation agreement between the Douglas School District and Ealy. However, Kerr did acknowledge students have sometimes been able to access inappropriate content on school computers and on the school district's internet network.
"In general, most schools have kids that know how to work their way around content filters using proxies," Kerr said. "Sometimes stuff doesn't get pushed out to computers. But right now, we are spot-checking once a week where they can run a program to see if our content filter is working in different spots around the school buildings."
Kerr said it can sometimes be a difficult challenge to keep up with changing technology and student knowledge of how to work around safeguards in place.
"You always try to stay ahead of the kids, but they are pretty smart," he said. "There are times where they have been able to breach our content filter."
The terms of the mediation agreement between Ealy and the school district show the process is an alternative to a decision by a judge or arbitrator, and that conditions met under the mediator would be kept confidential.
The mediator will not be able to reveal anything discussed during the process without permission of both Ealy and the Douglas School District.
The mediation agreement does not state when the process will begin.
