Douglas superintendent expresses concern with federal funding

Supt. Kevin Case provided the Douglas School District Board of Education with an update Monday on a demographic study pertaining to anticipated growth at Ellsworth Air Force Base, and expressed concern with the timeliness of federal funding pursuits needed as a result.

He said there have been challenges with getting “accurate, timely information.”

Case told the board that he and Business Manager Trista Olney met with senators and representatives while in Washington D.C., as well as representatives from the U.S. Air Force working with Ellsworth AFB, regarding federal funding for the anticipated growth on base. He said they are working with the Air Force on getting additional information declassified that could be helpful in determining expected growth, and “hopefully a timeline of where we’re headed that’s more specific.”

“(I) continue to be hopeful and optimistic, yet concerned that it’s not moving at the pace we’d like to see it move at,” Case said, in regards to the district's pursuit of federal funding.

The study is expected to be completed by the board’s next meeting on April 7, or their following meeting on April 25.

In other business, Olney was recognized by the South Dakota Association of School Business Officials at Monday's board meeting. She was named the South Dakota Association of School Business Officials' "2022 Outstanding School Business Official."

Amanda Trople, vice president of SDASBO and New Underwood School District's business manager, presented the recognition at Monday’s meeting. Trople said that SDASBO received “glowing nominations” for Olney from her peers, coworkers and administration.

An excerpt from one nomination read aloud stated “her kids, her husband, and her extended family are her number one priority, and yet she still finds a way to be very involved in her district, and the local, state, and national level.”

The nomination referenced Olney’s attendance record, clean audits and well-rounded participation in her community. She was lauded for her passion for schools and school funding, involvement in the legislative process, and working relationships at the local, national and federal levels.

“I speak from personal experience in Washington — when you’re sitting in a room and senators start walking in and calling our business manager by first name, she represents us so very well,” Board President Cathy Melendez said.

Olney will be honored at the SDASBO spring conference in Pierre.

