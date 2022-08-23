Douglas tackles new school year with full staff, summer knowledge

Class is in session for the Douglas School District, bringing together a nearly-full staff ready to cash in on a summer of learning.

Enrollment numbers are still being solidified, but Katy Urban, Douglas' communications coordinator, said the district is “extremely pleased” with their staffing situation, entering the school year with nearly all their positions filled.

“Our recruitment efforts paid off this year,” she said, and they have been able to fill “most, if not all” of their certified positions. A few classified positions remain opened, she said, but overall, staffing has not been an issue for Douglas.

Superintendent Kevin Case said they are “really pleased” with both their capacity in terms of staffing, and the quality and quantity of applicants, acknowledging challenges around the state and nationwide.

The Douglas staff entered the new school year coming off a summer-long focus on professional development. About 150 staff members went through a four-day training called Adaptive Schools, Case said, contributing to what he described as a positive energy surging through the first day Monday.

“I think we’ve really noticed that our staff came into this school year with an awesome attitude,” he said. “And I think it’s just a continuation of where we ended up last year. So that’s really exciting to see.”

Adaptive Schools training, Case said, centers around developing capacity in staff as leaders and collaborators. The staff poured hours into discussions on the importance and impact of adult interaction, and how best to work together to meet the needs of their students, he said.

Case said the Adaptive Schools work was the front end of a strategic direction he’s eager to see develop in the new school year. The year will also focus on understanding, planning for and navigating the “unprecedented growth” coming to the district.

Part of that preparation is the ongoing planning for a new high school and new elementary buildings. While funding avenues remain uncertain, Case said he has confidence that, with everyone working together, “we’re going to do what’s best for the kids at the school district.”

The district is also working with consultants from RSP & Associates to gain a better understanding of the student growth the district and community will experience.

For Fran Apland, school liaison program manager for Ellsworth Air Force Base and the state, the first day of school means a lot of work has already been done. With nearly 40% of students enrolled at Douglas being from military families, a significant portion of Apland’s job is the process of preparing for school.

By summer's end, Apland has been attending back to school round-ups, providing school supplies, answering questions about enrollment and connecting students and families with the school.

Apland serves as a resource for military students and families, who are often coming in and out of school systems multiple times as families get reassigned. A few of the areas she supports include transition support, local school navigation, grant and scholarship resources, deployment support and parent workshops.

As a new year begins, Apland is looking forward to expanding the peer to peer mentoring program — a program that helps the base support new students by pairing them with a current student.

“And it’s nice because it’s someone their own age, that knows the school intimately, giving them a tour,” Apland said.

The process also usually involves a welcome event, such as a breakfast or after-school games, she said.

Another resource Apland facilitates is bringing in volunteer military members to Douglas Middle School, “just to hang out with the kids,” she said. For the first few weeks of school, service members hang out with kids during lunch and on the playground, Apland said, and have conversations, “supporting them and making connections.”

The service members “really enjoy” that time, she said, and many students have “lots of good questions.” Apland is also an alternate associate board member with the Douglas Board of Education, as well as the subject matter expert for grades PreK-12 for the base commander and advocates for state and national legislation in support of military-connected students.

Douglas school resource officers are ready to go, as well, with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office posting a video on social media Monday welcoming Douglas students to the new school year.

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office SROs Jayson Herra, Abraham Wheeler and Vic Gust, along with Box Elder Police Department SRO Chris Swan encouraged students to stay safe and seek them out of they need anything.

“We’re here for you if you need something,” Gust said. “Stay safe, have a great school year, and if you need something, come find us.”

As a new school year begins, Case said he told his staff he’s “really proud” — proud of the work they did this summer, and how they came into the new year. Day one wrapped with an “awesome attitude,” he said, and they’re “ready to get after it.”