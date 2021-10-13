 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downed tree limbs, branches won’t be picked up unless bagged, city says
alert top story

Downed tree limbs, branches won’t be picked up unless bagged, city says

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
tree damage

A broken tree limb Wednesday in a west Rapid City neighborhood.

 Journal staff

With this week’s winter storm, which included heavy, wet snow and high, gusting winds, many homeowners experienced downed tree limbs and branches on their property.

The City’s Solid Waste Division is expecting considerable overflow of materials at the remote drop off yard waste sites at Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Homeowners are encouraged to bring their tree limbs and branches to the Rapid City Landfill. There are multiple options at the landfill to drop off tree limbs and materials, including containers available for public access 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If using the remote yard waste sites, officials remind the public to place materials inside the large containers and not on the ground.

City trash collection crews will not pick up free-standing or piles of tree limbs and branches left curbside. Curbside collection of disposable yard waste bags will continue until Nov. 26. The public is advised to bundle smaller tree branches when using the yard waste bags.

For more information, contact the City’s Solid Waste Division at 355-3496.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Underwater video shows lava from La Palma volcano

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 7
Local

Your Two Cents for Oct. 7

Instead of focusing on improving our educational system to provide top-tier education to our children, South Dakota is laser focused on provid…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 12
Local

Your Two Cents for Oct. 12

Noem forced all schools to prominently post “In God We Trust.” Since rich people enjoy our outstanding tax haven state with financial trusts a…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 9
Local

Your Two Cents for Oct. 9

I am glad Sen. Schoenbeck clarified morality for me by talking about trusts. I am going to start importing illegal drugs because if I don't so…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Snow begins to fall on the Black Hills

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News