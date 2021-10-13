Downed tree limbs, branches won’t be picked up unless bagged, city says

With this week’s winter storm, which included heavy, wet snow and high, gusting winds, many homeowners experienced downed tree limbs and branches on their property.

The City’s Solid Waste Division is expecting considerable overflow of materials at the remote drop off yard waste sites at Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North.

Homeowners are encouraged to bring their tree limbs and branches to the Rapid City Landfill. There are multiple options at the landfill to drop off tree limbs and materials, including containers available for public access 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If using the remote yard waste sites, officials remind the public to place materials inside the large containers and not on the ground.

City trash collection crews will not pick up free-standing or piles of tree limbs and branches left curbside. Curbside collection of disposable yard waste bags will continue until Nov. 26. The public is advised to bundle smaller tree branches when using the yard waste bags.

For more information, contact the City’s Solid Waste Division at 355-3496.

