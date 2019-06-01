Destination Rapid City is inviting the public to meet the new Downtown Ambassador team from 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street Square.
The Downtown Ambassadors are a new addition to downtown. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, members of the group will be working in an area that stretches from Memorial Park to Columbus Street and from East to West boulevards. There will be two ambassadors working at a time. They will carry the Downtown Magazine and maps as well as answer questions, give directions and help with the new meter system.
If the situation arises where a Downtown Ambassador sees or is part of a conflict, they will be expected to notify law enforcement.
The new program, which starts Monday and continues through September, should be a big boost to downtown Rapid City, according to Dan Senftner, president and CEO of Destination Rapid City.
“For visitors and those who live and work here, Downtown Rapid City is an experience all its own,” he said in a news release. “We are uniquely fortunate to have a community where diversity and creativity are not only expected but honored and welcomed.”