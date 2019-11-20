Downtown streets will soon be a lot brighter and the bill to pay for it came in a lot lighter.
The project requested by Destination Rapid City and approved Monday night by the city council will replace about 400 fixtures between East and West boulevards on Main and St. Joseph streets. With walkability in mind, the project was expected to cost $1.177 million with Vision Funds covering the costs.
The Rapid City Council got some good news, as well. The actual cost of the project will be $808,900. In fact, none of the four bids topped $1 million.
Swiftec Inc., a local electrical contractor, won the bid.
According to the information provided to the council, "the project will address a significant safety concern in the downtown area, adding a safer environment, improved visibility and an inviting walkable downtown. The project will provide energy and cost-saving benefits to the city as well as maintenance savings, due to new technology, updating the current lamps installed in 1991."
The first phase of this project will begin around Jan. 20 and be completed by June. The first phase replaces poles, fixtures and bulbs. Currently, the lights are spaced along Main and St. Joseph with two on one block and one on the next. The pattern alternates across the street so that there are three on each block. The second phase of the project will be bid next year. That part of the project will increase the number of light poles on each block to six — three on each side of the street.
The savings from the allocated money for the first phase will be rolled into the second phase of the project, which is expected to be completed by June 2021.