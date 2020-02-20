Downtown parking meters are paying off, mayor says

Rapid City installed parking meters in July of 2019. Mayor Steve Allender said the city is still in a reverse honeymoon period where residents and businesses are still adjusting to the new parking system.
There have been business owners who complained that the meters were responsible for fewer people shopping downtown. Mayor Allender shared other anecdotes at a press conference Thursday at City Hall where individuals and businesses have thanked him for the changes because they can find parking spots in the downtown business district now that more than 80 cars that occupied spots for entire days aren't crowding out premium spots.
Allender said he is certain the new parking meters won't be the biggest factor in the success of downtown businesses or the downtown business district.
"It works everywhere else," Mayor Allender said. "Rapid City is not about to be the first city we know of where a one dollar parking spot ruined the downtown area. It's illogical. It's not supported by data."
When it comes to data, the city provided a breakdown comparing the last six months of 2018 to the last six months of 2019.
The parking meters generated $325,820 in revenue. Leased parking revenue increased as drivers who park downtown for longer periods looked for leased options elsewhere. It was up $48,416 to a total of $217,771 for the final half of 2019. Revenue from parking ticket fees was up $51,585 to a total of $123,286, but that includes a $5 increase in parking ticket fines from $10 to $15. That represents about $1,000 on additional tickets during the six-month periods measured.
The mayor said the old system generated revenue only from tickets — a system he called "ethically" questionable because it encouraged the city to fine people rather than generate money from people who were parking correctly.
"The new system with parking meters is more fair because it allows people who use the downtown parking system to pay for it," Allender said. "We can then use that revenue for upkeep and expansion of downtown parking."
He said there are no immediate plans to expand parking downtown, but that it was "inevitable" that new parking ramps or garages would be built in the near future to keep up with growth in the downtown area. That will be especially important if that growth includes residential expansion downtown.
Allender said in addition to expanding and keeping up the current downtown parking system, the city would like to use revenue from the meters to create a position in city government for someone to handle the financial and other obligations the revenue creates. He said that several departments in the city currently handle a part of the administration of the meters and that it would be more efficient to have one person manage the entire system.
The Rapid City Parking Advisory Committee has met several times since the new plan was instituted and it will continue to meet in 2020 on a quarterly basis to make sure the system is working well for residents, tourists and business owners.