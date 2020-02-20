Downtown parking meters are paying off, mayor says

The mayor said the old system generated revenue only from tickets — a system he called "ethically" questionable because it encouraged the city to fine people rather than generate money from people who were parking correctly.

"The new system with parking meters is more fair because it allows people who use the downtown parking system to pay for it," Allender said. "We can then use that revenue for upkeep and expansion of downtown parking."

He said there are no immediate plans to expand parking downtown, but that it was "inevitable" that new parking ramps or garages would be built in the near future to keep up with growth in the downtown area. That will be especially important if that growth includes residential expansion downtown.

Allender said in addition to expanding and keeping up the current downtown parking system, the city would like to use revenue from the meters to create a position in city government for someone to handle the financial and other obligations the revenue creates. He said that several departments in the city currently handle a part of the administration of the meters and that it would be more efficient to have one person manage the entire system.

The Rapid City Parking Advisory Committee has met several times since the new plan was instituted and it will continue to meet in 2020 on a quarterly basis to make sure the system is working well for residents, tourists and business owners.

