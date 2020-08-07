Downtown Rapid City prepares for smaller Rally crowd

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Downtown Rapid City is preparing for a smaller than normal crowd for the Sturgis Rally, but some events will still go on with a few cancellations.

Visit Rapid City President/CEO Julie Schmitz Jensen said the organization is glad to have rally-goers enjoying the Black Hills, but other larger events have either been trimmed back or canceled all together because of concerns with COVID-19.

"We normally don’t do much during the rally, and this year, even less," Jensen said. "In the past, we have had a Mount Rushmore Veterans Ride, which would leave Main Street Square, go to Mount Rushmore and back for a reception at The Rushmore Hotel, but that isn’t happening this year.

"Even before COVID, there was the general thought that the Black Hills will be packed and trying to host any kind of event would be very difficult. Now, it is because people are concerned about COVID-19 exposure."

Jensen said some downtown businesses will have special concerts and events during the Rally, but they are expected to be smaller than past years.