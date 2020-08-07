Downtown Rapid City prepares for smaller Rally crowd

Downtown Rapid City is preparing for a smaller than normal crowd for the Sturgis Rally, but some events will still go on with a few cancellations.
Visit Rapid City President/CEO Julie Schmitz Jensen said the organization is glad to have rally-goers enjoying the Black Hills, but other larger events have either been trimmed back or canceled all together because of concerns with COVID-19.
"We normally don’t do much during the rally, and this year, even less," Jensen said. "In the past, we have had a Mount Rushmore Veterans Ride, which would leave Main Street Square, go to Mount Rushmore and back for a reception at The Rushmore Hotel, but that isn’t happening this year.
"Even before COVID, there was the general thought that the Black Hills will be packed and trying to host any kind of event would be very difficult. Now, it is because people are concerned about COVID-19 exposure."
Jensen said some downtown businesses will have special concerts and events during the Rally, but they are expected to be smaller than past years.
As part of the Bands and Brews series at Firehouse Brewing, 610 Main Street, The Lonely Rangers will be playing a blend of country, rock and blues tunes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The series continues Aug. 12 and 13 with guitarist Luke Olsen taking the stage, and Vintage Blue playing on Aug. 14 and 15.
Tinder Box, 518 Seventh Street, will host Sophia Beatty beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, as well as on Aug. 13. The cigar lounge will also host Orion and Stacey Potter on Aug. 14 and 15.
Jensen said the concerns over COVID-19 transmission has caused some downtown businesses to make the decision to close during the rally.
Pour 54 Taphouse at 615 Main Street announced on Facebook they will close for the rally.
"Due to the anticipated increase in out-of-state travelers at this time, alongside the rise of COVID-19 cases, we will be closed for the safety of our staff and patrons, from August 9th – August 16th. Thank you for your understanding and support," the business wrote on their Facebook page.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
