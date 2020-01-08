Downtown Restaurant Week starts Friday in Rapid City

“The menus are a lot more in-depth than they have previously been. The restaurants can showcase what they do,” said Maja Cromwell, marketing coordinator for Main Street Square. “The new price points give them more flexibility to show some really fun items.”

Also new this year are passports for diners. The passports list the Restaurant Week participants so diners can keep track of where they’ve eaten — or where they’d like to. Diners can get a stamp in their passport at participating eateries, and every stamp enters diners in a prize drawing to win a $100 Downtown Rapid City gift card. Some restaurants might contribute prizes as well, Cromwell said. Passports can be picked up at participating Restaurant Week restaurants, at the Skate Shack at Main Street Square, or at the Main Street Square office.

Meal receipts dated Jan. 10 to Jan. 18 from participating Restaurant Week businesses can be redeemed for a free ice skate rental at the Main Street Square Skate Shack. The offer allows one skate rental per meal bought; skaters must purchase a day pass to the Main Street Ice Skating Rink.

The ice rink will host some special events during Restaurant Week. On Sunday, Jan. 12, Sōl Yoga Collective will present for Yoga on the Ice, a free 45-minute class at the Main Street Square ice rink. For more details, go to mainstreetsquarerc.com/calendar.html