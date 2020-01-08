Downtown Restaurant Week starts Friday in Rapid City

Set those New Year’s diet resolutions aside. Some of the best local chefs have created enticing menus for the fifth annual Downtown Rapid City Restaurant Week.
Restaurant Week starts Friday and continues through Jan. 18 nightly from 5-10 p.m. For those nine evenings, 13 restaurants — an increase from 11 last year — will showcase menu options created especially for Restaurant Week.
Organizers hope Downtown Rapid City Restaurant Week inspires locals to dine at a restaurant they’ve been meaning to try, or to enjoy an evening out at a favorite eatery.
The participating restaurants are Blind Lion Speakeasy, Botticelli Ristorante Italiano, Delmonico Grill, Firehouse Brewing Company, Firehouse Wine Cellars, Gold Bison Grill at the Holiday Inn — Rushmore Plaza, Independent Ale House, (kōl), Murphy's Pub & Grill, Philly Ted's Cheezsteaks, Qué Pasa? Cantina, Tally's Silver Spoon, and Vertex Sky Bar.
New this year, the Restaurant Week menus incorporate a variety of small-plate and full-meal options, ranging from $15 to $35. The Restaurant Week menus will include combinations of beverages, appetizers, entrées and desserts, with options such as elk stroganoff, buffalo brisket, pumpkin bread pudding, Mexican beef stew, portabello stuffed mushrooms, seafood and more. To see the menu options at each participating restaurant, go to rcrestaurantweek.com/eat.
“The menus are a lot more in-depth than they have previously been. The restaurants can showcase what they do,” said Maja Cromwell, marketing coordinator for Main Street Square. “The new price points give them more flexibility to show some really fun items.”
Also new this year are passports for diners. The passports list the Restaurant Week participants so diners can keep track of where they’ve eaten — or where they’d like to. Diners can get a stamp in their passport at participating eateries, and every stamp enters diners in a prize drawing to win a $100 Downtown Rapid City gift card. Some restaurants might contribute prizes as well, Cromwell said. Passports can be picked up at participating Restaurant Week restaurants, at the Skate Shack at Main Street Square, or at the Main Street Square office.
Meal receipts dated Jan. 10 to Jan. 18 from participating Restaurant Week businesses can be redeemed for a free ice skate rental at the Main Street Square Skate Shack. The offer allows one skate rental per meal bought; skaters must purchase a day pass to the Main Street Ice Skating Rink.
The ice rink will host some special events during Restaurant Week. On Sunday, Jan. 12, Sōl Yoga Collective will present for Yoga on the Ice, a free 45-minute class at the Main Street Square ice rink. For more details, go to mainstreetsquarerc.com/calendar.html
On Jan. 18, the Main Street Square ice rink will host Heroes Skate Day. All military, law enforcement, firefighters, first responders and their families can skate for free from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Restaurant Week is a collaboration between the Downtown Rapid City Business Group and participating Rapid City restaurants. Restaurant Week is sponsored by Vertex Sky Bar and Midwest Marketing.