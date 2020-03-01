Downtown street lighting project begins March 9

Downtown Rapid City will see a few traffic hiccups over the next three months as city crews begin replacing street light fixtures along Main and St. Joseph streets.
According to the city's Public Works Department, the first phase of the project begins March 9 and is expected to last through June 26. Various lane closures will occur as a result of the work.
Crews will replace nearly 400 light fixtures and poles between East Boulevard and West Boulevard on both Main Street and St. Joseph Street. The Public Works Department said the project will be completed in phases working down each side of the streets.
The north side of Main Street will be impacted from March 9 through April 3 and crews will repeat the process on the south side of Main Street from April 6 to May 3.
The news release from the Public Works Department said traffic will be restricted during the work and the contractor will be working on two blocks at a time.
You have free articles remaining.
The contractor, Swiftec Inc., will then move to complete the same lighting work on St. Joseph Street. The north side of the street between West Boulevard and Fifth Street will be impacted May 4 through May 15, and the south side work will begin May 18 and last until May 29.
Crews will them move farther east on St. Joseph Street from Fifth Street to East Boulevard. The north side of St. Joseph Street will be impacted from June 1 to June 12 and the south side from June 15 to June 26.
The lighting project was requested by Destination Rapid City and approved by the Rapid City Council on Nov. 18, 2019. With downtown walkability in mind, the project was expected to cost $1.177 million with Vision Funds covering the costs. However, the cost came in well under budget at $808,900.
According to the information provided to the City Council, "the project will address a significant safety concern in the downtown area, adding a safer environment, improved visibility and an inviting walkable downtown. The project will provide energy and cost-saving benefits to the city as well as maintenance savings, due to new technology, updating the current lamps installed in 1991."
Currently, the lights are spaced along Main and St. Joseph streets with two on one block and one on the next. The pattern alternates across the street so that there are three on each block. The second phase of the project will be bid later this year. That part of the project will increase the number of light poles on each block to six — three on each side of the street.
The savings from the allocated money for the first phase will be rolled into the second phase of the project, which is expected to be completed by June 2021.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.