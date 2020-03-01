Downtown street lighting project begins March 9

Downtown Rapid City will see a few traffic hiccups over the next three months as city crews begin replacing street light fixtures along Main and St. Joseph streets.

According to the city's Public Works Department, the first phase of the project begins March 9 and is expected to last through June 26. Various lane closures will occur as a result of the work.

Crews will replace nearly 400 light fixtures and poles between East Boulevard and West Boulevard on both Main Street and St. Joseph Street. The Public Works Department said the project will be completed in phases working down each side of the streets.

The north side of Main Street will be impacted from March 9 through April 3 and crews will repeat the process on the south side of Main Street from April 6 to May 3.

The news release from the Public Works Department said traffic will be restricted during the work and the contractor will be working on two blocks at a time.

The contractor, Swiftec Inc., will then move to complete the same lighting work on St. Joseph Street. The north side of the street between West Boulevard and Fifth Street will be impacted May 4 through May 15, and the south side work will begin May 18 and last until May 29.