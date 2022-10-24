Downturn returns to Deadwood's casinos in September

After seeing a return to positive year-to-date gaming handle in August, the seasonal slump returned to Deadwood's casinos in September, with 2022 results down by less than 1% when compared to 2021.

According to the South Dakota Commission on Gaming's report for September released Wednesday, the total gaming handle decreased by 5.37% when compared to September 2021. That is a continued trend from March, April, June and July. There was a slight increase in May when compared to May 2021 and a whopping 16.6% increase in August, resulting in a calendar-year gain of 0.53%.

However, August's rebound wasn't enough to stave off a calendar-year decline in gaming handle after September.

So far in 2022, Deadwood's casinos have experienced a 0.26% decrease over the same time frame in 2021.

"While September overall revenues were down slightly, 2022 has been another exceptional year for Deadwood gaming,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “We are currently close in YTD revenue with last year’s record-breaking year.”

In September, gamblers put more than $138 million in slot machines, $7.5 million in chip purchases for table games and $711,576 in sports bets. In all, visitors to Deadwood's casinos spent nearly $147 million on wagers and chip purchases in September.

Slot machine handle decreased 6.09% in September, when compared to September 2021, on Deadwood's 2,547 machines. So far in 2022, slot machine handle is down by 0.38% compared to 2021.

The commission's report shows Deadwood's 87 table games saw a 5.37% increase when compared to September 2021. However, table games were down by 4.46% year-to-date.

Sports wagering included $711,576.76 in September's handle and a statistical win for gamblers of $211,612.25. These results were better for players than April's results, which for the first time showed a loss since wagering was legalized last year. Most bets were placed on NFL and college football games.

The casinos had a taxable adjusted gross income of nearly $13.5 million in September, with $1,214,093.55 in taxes due to various state, county and local government entities.

Through the first nine months of 2022, gamblers in Deadwood have spent nearly $1.12 billion on wagers and chip purchases, a decrease of 0.26% when compared to 2021.

So far in 2022, slot machines handled just over $1 billion, a 0.38% decrease over the same time period in 2021. Table games saw just over $66 million in chip purchases, also a decrease over 2021. Sports wagering year-to-date is more than $4.7 million.

The report showed casinos rewarded players with nearly $1.5 million in "free play" during September.