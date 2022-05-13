Dr. Dawn Frank selected as president of Oglala Lakota College

Dr. Dawn Frank has been selected to be the new president of Oglala lakota College, OLC Board President Dennis Brewer announced Friday.

Frank will begin as the president on July 18, succeeding Thomas Shortbull, who is retiring.

Frank is an Oglala Sioux Tribal member raised on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Her Lakota name is Ta Oyate Wiyankapi Win – Her People see her. Her mother is Sylvia Tobacco, and her father is Darrell Two Crow. Frank's maternal grandparents were Stephen "Psin" Tobacco and Caroline Catches- Tobacco. Her paternal grandparents were Justin "Judson" Two Crow and Anna "Annie" Chief Eagle-Two Crow.

She received her elementary and secondary education at Red Cloud Indian School. Frank obtained an associate degree in human services, a bachelor's degree in human services and a master's degree in Lakota leadership, all from Oglala Lakota College. She received her doctorate from South Dakota State University in biological sciences.

Frank has 17 years of proven higher education administrative and accreditation experience. She served as the vice president of instruction for Oglala Lakota College for the past nine years, 2013 to 2022. Frank also serves as OLC's accreditation liaison officer to the Higher Learning Commission.

From 2005 to 2013, Frank led the graduate studies department. She has worked with the Oglala Sioux Tribe in various capacities in health administration, including being the interim executive director, and assisted with research grants with prior experience at Indian Health Services.

"I am very pleased that the Board of Trustees has selected an experienced manager and extraordinary leader to replace me as the next president of Oglala Lakota College," Shortbull said.

According to a statement, Frank has a solid foundation in the history and understanding of the tribal college movement and the importance of tribal colleges to the Lakota people. She said she will continue strengthening the existing academic and non-academic programs and student support services while exploring new degree offerings at the bachelor's and master's level and workforce skills in vocational education to meet the employment needs on and off the reservation.

"We are very impressed with Dr. Frank's credentials to be the next OLC president and her wealth of experience leading the college's Academic Division," Brewer said. "Her experience and proven leadership skills will bring continuity and lead the college into the future."

Frank and her spouse Albert Frank, reside on the Pine Ridge Reservation with their children Portia Means, Anpo Jensen, Marilyn Frank, and Caroline Frank. Son Gabriel Means living in Spearfish.

Oglala Lakota College is a four-year tribal college with nine college centers on the Pine Ridge Reservation, one on the Cheyenne River Reservation and an Extension Center in Rapid City, serving over 1,500 students a semester. OLC is chartered by the authority of the Oglala Sioux Tribe and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association.

For more information on Oglala Lakota College, call 605-455-6000 or visit www.olc.edu.

